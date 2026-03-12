Silent kidney disease: Is unexplained swelling in the feet a warning sign of kidney failure? Experts decode how renal disease looks

World Kidney Day 2026: Why does kidney disease often remain undetected until significant damage has occurred? Experts explain what supports this condition to remain silent until it's too late!

Kidney Damage Symptoms

Kidney disease is often called a 'silent disease' because the kidneys can continue functioning reasonably well even after significant damage has already occurred. In the early stages, patients usually experience no noticeable symptoms, which is why the condition often goes undetected. Many people only become aware of kidney problems when symptoms such as swelling in the feet, fatigue, reduced urine output, or loss of appetite begin to appear by which time kidney function may already be severely compromised.

"Kidney disease is often called a 'silent illness' because the kidneys can lose a large portion of their function before noticeable symptoms appear. In the early stages, most patients feel completely normal as the body gradually adapts to the declining kidney function. As a result, the condition often goes undetected for years. Symptoms such as fatigue, swelling in the legs or face, nausea, loss of appetite, or changes in urination usually appear only when significant kidney damage has already occurred. This makes chronic kidney disease particularly dangerous, especially for people with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, or a family history of kidney problems," said Dr. Ashwini Sharma, Senior Consultant - Nephrology & Renal Transplant, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur.

Kidney Disease: What Causes Renal Health Problems?

While there are several factors that contribute to the onset of kidney disease or renal health problems, experts suggest that its mostly about the lifestyle diseases and conditions that triggers the problem. Explaining the various hidden health conditions that usually put extra pressure on the kidneys, Dr. Sunil Kumar, Nephrologist- CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, said, "Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and long-term use of certain medications can gradually damage the kidneys over many years without causing obvious warning signs. The kidneys also have a remarkable ability to compensate, meaning that symptoms may not appear until nearly 70 80% of kidney function is lost."

Talking about the importance of regular health checkups to ensure the renal health is on the right track, Dr Kumar added that regular health screening is crucial, especially for individuals with risk factors. Some of the most common and effective blood tests that can predict an impending or hidden kidney health problem include:

Blood creatinine levels Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and Urine protein

The above-mentioned tests can detect early kidney damage long before symptoms develop. "Early diagnosis allows timely treatment and lifestyle changes that can slow disease progression and protect kidney function in the long term," says Dr Kumar.

How To Keep The Kidneys Safe?

Regular health check-ups are crucial for early detection. Simple blood and urine tests can help assess kidney function and identify problems before symptoms develop. Early diagnosis allows timely treatment, better control of underlying conditions, and lifestyle changes that can slow the progression of kidney disease and prevent serious complications like kidney failure."

You may like to read

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.