Silent Heart Failure Symptoms: What Happens Inside Your Body When Your Heart Is Not Working Properly

Silent Heart Failure Symptoms

What happens inside your body when your heart is not working properly.

Advanced heart failure also known as congestive heart failure, is a serious condition where the heart's ability to pump blood to the body is significantly compromised, even with maximal medical therapy. It is often a progression of chronic heart failure, which is a condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body's needs over time. When this happens, blood often backs up, leading to an unexplained fluid build-up in the lungs, causing shortness of breath.

What happens to your heart? These heart conditions can gradually leave the heart too weak or stiff to fill and pump blood properly. When left unattended, these heart conditions can also lead to the narrowing of the arteries present in the heart and cause high blood pressure. Heart failure can be life-threatening if timely medical interventions are not provided to the patient.

We spoke to Dr Rajneesh Malhotra, Principal Director - Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, Cardiac Sciences, Cardiac Surgery (CTVS), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, to understand how one can reduce their chances of suffering heart failure, and if by any chance the condition strikes them, what immediately they should do in order to bring the heart back to living a healthy life.

Heart Failure: What Doctor Wants You To Know

Everything about advanced heart failure and how you can easily manage this condition:

Symptoms of Advanced Heart Failure

When you have heart failure, your heart won't be able to supply enough blood that your body needs to help the body function properly. Symptoms of heart failure may develop slowly. Sometimes, the signs can start suddenly. Some of these symptoms may include:

Chest pain Shortness of breath Extreme fatigue and weakness Swelling in the legs, ankles and feet Fast and irregular heartbeat Reduced ability to exercise Wheezing A cough that doesn't go away Blood in cough Abdominal swelling Unexplained weight gain due to fluid buildup Nausea Unexplained lack of appetite Difficulty concentrating or decreased alertness

The management of advanced heart failure is aimed at improving the patient's symptoms, quality of life, and survival. Some of the ways in which advanced heart failure can be managed include Medications, device therapies, lifestyle changes, and heart transplants.

