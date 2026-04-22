Silent heart disease after 60: Chest pain and breathlessness could be the first two warning signs of aortic stenosis, expert warns

Signs of heart disease: Beware! Extreme fatigue and acute breathing problems could be the first two indicators of aortic stenosis after 60. Scroll down to know how they make you feel in reality.

Silent heart disease after 60: Chest pain and breathlessness could be the first two warning signs of aortic stenosis, expert warns

There is a particular kind of suffering that goes unnoticed because it arrives quietly. No sudden episode, no dramatic collapse. Life simply shrinks. Walks slowly from twenty minutes to thirty. Stairs become the lift. Evening outings become a chair. Families call it age, and the person living it often agrees. This quiet withdrawal is one of the most underrecognized patterns of heart valve disease in older adults in India. Heart valve disease, particularly aortic stenosis, is a treatable condition that can masquerade as ordinary ageing for months or years.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr S Nagendra Boopathy, Professor of Cardiology, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Lead Structural Heart Disease Interventions, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai, explains why India needs to talk about it now.

Heart Valve Disease in India: The Growing Detection Gap in Older Adults

Globally, aortic stenosis affects roughly 2 to 3% of adults over 65 and projects that its prevalence will more than double in many countries by 2050.

Dr S Nagendra Boopathy, explains that the detection gap in India is not mainly a technology problem. Echocardiography machines exist in most district hospitals and large clinics. Delays happen when breathlessness, fatigue, chest heaviness, or dizziness are treated as anaemia, lung or thyroid problems, deconditioning, obesity, heat, acidity, sugar, or blood pressure, while valve disease progresses quietly. A murmur should lead to an echocardiogram to confirm the problem and severity.

An Indian Heart Journal study of 60, 560 echocardiograms over three years reported 3,728 new valvular cases and it also described how aortic stenosis patterns in India include both degenerative and other etiologies. Rheumatic heart disease adds complexity. Practical barriers include travel, lost wages, postponed follow-up.

Aortic Stenosis After 60: Why Early Diagnosis Can Save Lives

Early diagnosis does not always lead immediately to a procedure. What it does is open a window, for planning, for timing, for choice. Medicines can address the side effects of a struggling heart such as fluid buildup and blood pressure fluctuations. Medicines cannot widen a narrowed valve.

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Severe aortic stenosis, with symptoms usually needs a valve. This is because a new valve gets rid of the blockage that the heart is working against. The heart has to pump blood through the valve. When it gets blocked the heart has to work. Aortic stenosis can make the heart weak over time. A doctor might suggest a valve replacement. This can help the heart work better. Aortic stenosis is a problem. Replacing the valve can help fix it.

Aortic Stenosis Symptoms: Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Look at how you are doing this month and compare it to the same month last year. Pay attention to your energy levels, stamina and how you do on stairs. Think about if you get breathless like you usually do. Also notice if you get dizzy have chest pressure or feel like you are almost fainting. These things, like energy levels and stamina and symptoms such, as breathlessness, dizziness, chest pressure or almost fainting can tell you if you should get an echocardiogram.

Once severe aortic stenosis is confirmed, two main pathways exist for treatment. SAVR is open-heart surgery, but TAVR involves inserting a new valve through a thin tube through a blood vessel in the leg without opening the chest. TAVR has moved beyond the highest-risk surgical patients to include a broader range of carefully selected individuals.

A lifetime view of valve care, durability, monitoring, and next steps...

TAVR planning uses CT imaging to select valve size and positioning, aiming to reduce leakage, lower pacemaker risk, and protect coronary blood flow, while keeping valve-in-valve options open, including TAVR within a previous TAVR in selected cases. Durability depends on valve type, individual patient factors, and long-term monitoring. COMMENCE seven-year clinical summary is one such source.

Post-Surgery Heart Care: How to Protect Your Heart Valve Every Day

The operation is only the first step in a new phase of heart care. Doctors now emphasize a "lifetime management" method, which includes regular check-ups, taking medication on time, and monitoring your mood on a daily basis. Simple habits such as maintaining excellent dental hygiene and gradually regaining movement through regular walks or therapy can considerably improve recovery. Simultaneously, pay attention to your body; signs such as unexplained dyspnea, chest pain, unexpected tiredness, or feeling lightheaded should not be overlooked. With proper care, consistent monitoring, and a little understanding, people can continue to live active, healthy lives following advanced cardiac surgery.

Don't Ignore Fatigue and Breathlessness: Early Signs of Heart Valve Disease

India is living longer, so families must act sooner when stamina changes. Notice changes in the way you walk breathe and feel your energy. Watch for signs that might mean you need an echocardiogram. From the first day ask your doctor about choices that are right, for you like TAVR and what to expect for long-term follow-up.

The goal is not to turn every symptom into fear. The goal is to prevent delay from becoming danger. Early action keeps choices open. Early action protects recovery. Early action preserves the years people have earned.

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