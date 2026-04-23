Silent but dangerous: Can bariatric surgery help visceral fat?

With timely bariatric treatment patients can not only lose weight but also dramatically reduce surgical risks and reclaim their overall health.

Over the years people have treated obesity as a mere lifestyle issue but the World Health Organization (WHO) now distinctly identify it as a chronic condition one that silently damages the body and increases the chances of severe complications. Among the largest unseen threats is visceral fat which is located deep within the abdomen unlike the pinchable fat that is located in the outer part of the abdomen, surrounded with vital internal organs such as the liver and the pancreas.

It is important to note that visceral fat is not only dangerous in the long run for health but it can also complicate surgeries. Visceral fat is dangerous not because of the amount of fat but the location where it is placed directly related to the safety while surgeons carry out surgery.

Reasons why visceral fat increases the risk of surgery

Visceral fat is pathologically active causing the release of inflammatory chemicals, disrupting healing, immunity and metabolism. Here are several complications a patient with high visceral fat may face during surgery:

Complications of anaesthesia: Excess fat may block airways making it more difficult to breathe particularly in patients with sleep apnea. This condition can also lead to low oxygen levels and breathing problems during surgery.

Increased risk of bleeding: Remember that fatty tissues have more fragile and tiny blood vessels. This is the reason that during abdominal surgeries the risk of bleeding increases and makes surgical handling more delicate.

Delayed healing: Visceral fat produces inflammatory markers that slow down recovery which is why patients are more prone to infections, delayed wound healing and hernia formation after surgery.

Heart stress: The heart works harder in people with high visceral fat so during surgery even slight stress on the cardiovascular system can lead to arrhythmias, blood pressure fluctuations and complications.

Difficulty of technology: Excess visceral fat makes it harder for surgeons to see the organs clearly which is why instruments move slowly, mobility is reduced and the risk of injury increases.

Reforms of bariatric surgery

Bariatric surgery has ceased to be considered cosmetic because it is a medically supported intervention for obesity. Here are some health benefits of bariatric surgery which can help reduce the risk of visceral fat:

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Burns belly fat fast: Unlike dieting it burns away fatty insides

Enhances diabetes and BP: Future procedures are safer with improved metabolic control

Lots of anti-inflammatory effects: Improves healing and immunity

Helps heart and lungs work: Bariatric surgery helps patients better endure surgery.

Bariatric surgery not only makes you thinner but transforms your biology. It is important to note that obesity in the modern medical world is no longer about appearance but a matter of survival. If visceral fat is left untreated then it can complicate even the safest surgeries. If you have not been really serious about your health then it is time for you to get treatment for visceral fat which will help to reduce the risk of surgery and enhance your overall health providing a healthier and safer future.