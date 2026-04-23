Silent but dangerous: Can bariatric surgery help visceral fat?

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Over the years people have treated obesity as a mere lifestyle issue but the World Health Organization (WHO) now distinctly identify it as a chronic condition one that silently damages the body and increases the chances of severe complications. Among the largest unseen threats is visceral fat which is located deep within the abdomen unlike the pinchable fat that is located in the outer part of the abdomen, surrounded with vital internal organs such as the liver and the pancreas.
It is important to note that visceral fat is not only dangerous in the long run for health but it can also complicate surgeries. Visceral fat is dangerous not because of the amount of fat but the location where it is placed directly related to the safety while surgeons carry out surgery.
Visceral fat is pathologically active causing the release of inflammatory chemicals, disrupting healing, immunity and metabolism. Here are several complications a patient with high visceral fat may face during surgery:
Bariatric surgery has ceased to be considered cosmetic because it is a medically supported intervention for obesity. Here are some health benefits of bariatric surgery which can help reduce the risk of visceral fat:
Bariatric surgery not only makes you thinner but transforms your biology. It is important to note that obesity in the modern medical world is no longer about appearance but a matter of survival. If visceral fat is left untreated then it can complicate even the safest surgeries. If you have not been really serious about your health then it is time for you to get treatment for visceral fat which will help to reduce the risk of surgery and enhance your overall health providing a healthier and safer future.
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