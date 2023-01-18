Signs You Might Be Empath: Know How To Prevent Emotional Distress

Empaths have a heightened ability to absorb and feel other people’s emotions. It could literally be like walking in other people’s shoes.

Empaths can find it hard to discern the feelings of oneself and others. They can become prone to emotional exhaustion

Empathy is more than just understanding the perspective of another person, it could mean actually feeling them. For instance, an empath on seeing a person suffer might feel what they might be going through. An empath is a highly sensitive person. They have a heightened ability to absorb and feel other people's emotions. It could literally be like walking in other people's shoes.

While high empathy can be an admirable trait, people overly empathetic can find it hard. Psychologically, they might not be good at maintaining emotional boundaries and consistently experiencing other people's emotions can be overwhelming for them.

Signs You Might Be Empath

The word empath comes from empathy which means to understand other people's emotions but empaths take this experience one step further where they might actually experience the other person's pain and suffering, sometimes emotionally and sometimes even physically. The following are some signs that you are an empath-

Contrary to what people think, you might have difficulty involving in intimate connections as you might fear losing yourself and your feelings completely. You are in touch with your intuition and can feel good and bad energies alike You might be attracted to natural settings Staying in crowded places or with many people for a long time can physically and emotionally distress you You can't stop feeling other people or caring for them. You might feel guilty for not doing so. People or friends often walk up to you to tell their stories or problems. You are sensitive to sounds and smells. You need some time in isolation to refill your energy levels. You get overwhelmed if tragedy strikes other people's lives.

What can you do to protect yourself?

Empaths can be affected both emotionally and in some cases physically by experiences of other people. Sometimes empaths can also sense the mental state of other person and what they might be thinking in response to a situation. Empaths whether they are affected physically, emotionally or mentally are prone to both mental and physical exhaustion. Hence, there are few things they can exercise to keep themselves protected-

Not overwatching news or tragic events Practicing saying 'no' Finding help to cope with guilt Having self-awareness Limiting catastrophizing thoughts Practicing relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises and meditation Isolating to recharge your emotional energy.