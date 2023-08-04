National Bone And Joint Day: Doctor Explains Signs That Tell You Have Osteoporosis

Signs That Tell You Have Osteoporosis: Doctor Explains

Weak bones (Osteoporosis) usually affects elderly people specially females. The disease develops gradually with no symptoms initially, says Doctor.

Our bones support our body, they are the reason we are able to stand upright. But, as we grow older, our bones will deteriorate. This is a natural process that happens due to age. Due to this reason doctors recommend people to work on building their muscles and bones when they are ij their 20's and 30's. After a person crosses the threshold of 40, working on your bone health is a must because from this point it can only get worse. Weak bone health would mean that we are susceptible to diseases like osteoporosis, arthritis or osteo-arthritis. We will also be more prone to fractures and injuries and our weak bones will limit our mobility.

What Is Osteoporosis?

One of the most common diseases that happen to people with weak bones is osteoporosis. Let us understand what it is? This diseases progresses when a person is very low on mass and suffers structural loss of bone tissues. Our bones are the strongest when they are enriched with calcium and mineral but, in osteoporosis, they are totally stripped off from these essential nutrients. This makes the bones very weak and prone to fractures. This disease impact both women and men. Osteoporosis mainly happens in the wrist, spinal cord, hip and forearm According to a data presented by the National Osteoporosis Foundation, almost 54 million people suffer from this disease.

Dr Ashok Dhar, the Additional Director Orthopaedics at Fortis Escorts Hospital spoke to https://www.thehealthsite.com/ explaining the symptoms of osteoporosis, the methods of diagnosis, its treatment and medications.

TRENDING NOW

Doctor Explains The Signs Of Weak Bone Health

Weak bones (Osteoporosis) usually affects elderly people specially females. The disease develops gradually with no symptoms initially.

Main signs & symptoms are:

Losing an inch or more of your height

Stooping or forward bending

Shortness of breath

Lower back pain

Fractures of bones with minimal trauma

Weak bones can occur in certain disorders affecting:

Thyroid Gland

Para thyroid gland

Gastrointestinal diseases like celiac disease, IBD.

Rheumatoid arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Multiple myeloma and other cancers

Drugs Like Diuretics For Weak Bones

Hormone therapy for cancers

Decrease physical activity

Regular drinking of alcohol & smoking

Methods Of Diagnosis

X-ray

Bone density test

Treatments That Patients Can Avail

Increase physical activity (Regular Exercises)

Avoiding of alcohol intake & smoking

Vit-D + Mineral supplements

Medication Recommended

Hormone Therapy

Bisphosphonates etc.

RECOMMENDED STORIES