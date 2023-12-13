Signs of Unhealthy Heart: 7 Symptoms That Indicate Your Heart Is Not Functioning Properly

Is your heart working fine? Is your heart healthy? Here are some subtle signs and symptoms that can say a lot about your cardiac health. Never ignore these warning messages that your body is sending you about heart failure.

Your heart is working tirelessly day and night to pump the required amount of blood that your body needs to function properly. This pumped blood reaches every part of your body and delivers oxygen and other essential nutrients. But like any hard-working machine, your heart can experience wear and tear, leading to various health problems. Some of these can often go undetected with silent symptoms, while others may show signs like chest pain, and burning sensation in the upper body area. While chest pain is the most recognized symptom of heart trouble, several other subtle yet crucial signs can indicate an unhealthy heart. Scroll down to learn the top 7 signs of an unhealthy heart that you must never ignore.

Here is a list of the top 7 signs and symptoms of an unhealthy heart that requires your attention:

Unexplained Fatigue or Feeling Tired All The Time

Extreme tiredness or fatigue is a big red flag for your heart health. If you are someone who feels tired even after enjoying a good night's sleep, you must get your heart checked for any kind of abnormalities. Extreme tiredness can often indicate that your heart isn't pumping blood efficiently, leading to fatigue as your body struggles to compensate for the reduced blood flow.

Not Able to Focus Or Concentrate

When your brain doesn't receive the required amount of blood that it needs to function properly, it can affect your ability to focus, concentrate, remember things, and make decisions. This can also cause brain fogging in some people, disrupting their ability to think properly. This mainly happens because a healthy heart plays a vital role in regulating blood pressure and hormones, which are critical for cognitive function.

Change In Sleep Cycle or Insomnia

If you are someone who is not able to sleep properly or is suffering from disrupted sleeping patterns, you must understand that your heart is sending you signals that things are going wrong with the organ. A healthy heart plays a crucial role in regulating hormones and blood pressure, and sleep disruptions can impact these functions, creating a vicious cycle.

Loss of Appetite And Nausea

An ailing heart can also make you feel nauseous and kill your appetite. This mainly happens because a struggling heart may redirect blood flow away from non-essential organs including your digestive system. This can affect your appetite, and cause nausea, or indigestion, even when you haven't eaten anything that would typically cause these symptoms.

Unusual Swelling In Your Legs, Ankles or Feet

Another sign that may indicate that your heart is finding it difficult to function can be unusually swollen ankles, legs, and feet. Why does this happen? It mainly happens when your heart is not able to pump blood efficiently, which can cause fluid to build up in the lower extremities, causing noticeable swelling. This is especially noticeable after sitting or standing for long periods.

Unexplained Cough or Wheezing

If you notice a new cough or wheezing that isn't related to a cold or allergy understand that this can be one of the many indications that your heart is not functioning properly. Why does this happen? When your heart is not able to pump blood efficiently, fluids can build up inside your lungs, making you cough and difficult to breathe.

Less Energy During Intimacy

A rare, yet warning sign of an unhealthy heart can be traced from your sex drive, or your ability to enjoy intimacy with your partner. Why does this happen? Due to an ailing heart, there can be a sudden drop in the blood flow throughout the body, this can also affect sexual function, leading to low libido and difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection. Due to heart issues, blood may not reach your sexual organs, making it difficult for it to function optimally.

Remember to not ignore any of the signs and symptoms mentioned above. Consult your doctor as early as possible for a timely diagnosis and to rule out any underlying heart issues. Early detection and treatment can significantly improve the prognosis for various heart conditions and allow you to live a healthy and active life.