Signs of Poor Heart Health: 5 Clear Indicators Your Bad Cholesterol Level Is Too High

Signs of Poor Heart Health: Your heart works tirelessly throughout the day to pump oxygenated blood to every cells of the body - helping them stay alive. While there are many threats that this organ faces daily, one of the worst culprits is 'high cholesterol'. High cholesterol is often called a silent threat because it usually shows no obvious symptoms in its early stages. However, when levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) remain high for a long time, they can quietly damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other serious complications. Recognising the warning signs early can help you take timely action and protect your heart. In this article, we discuss the top 5 signs that the body may send when the heart is at high risk due to excessive accumulation of bad (LDL) cholesterol.

5 Warning Signs of High Cholesterol You Should Never Ignore

High cholesterol is a serious health threat that happens when the body suffers from excessive accumulation of bad fat (LDL cholesterol) in the arteries. This LDL cholesterol accumulated in the arteries can lead to the formation of plaque which can later disturb the usual blood flow to and from the heart - leaving the organ to collapse.

Here are some of the clear signs that shouldn't be ignored:

Chest Pain Or Discomfort

One of the first signs of poor heart health induced by uncontrolled high cholesterol is persistent pain in the chest or discomfort. This sign can mostly appear during physical activity. Experts have cautioned that having chest pain or discomfort is one of the first signs that the body sends when cholesterol plaques have narrowed the arteries supplying blood to the heart. In medical terms, this condition is known as atherosclerosis.

Shortness of Breath

Another warning sign of high cholesterol or poor heart health is experiencing shortness of breath. According to experts, high LDL cholesterol can restrict blood flow, forcing the heart to work harder to pump oxygen-rich blood. This is when the heart finds it difficult to gasp breath.

Frequent Fatigue or Low Energy

If your heart is not receiving enough oxygen due to clogged arteries, your body may feel constantly tired. Unexplained fatigue, especially after minimal effort, can be an early sign of poor heart health linked to high cholesterol.

Yellowish Deposits on the Skin or Eyes

Visible signs such as xanthomas yellowish cholesterol deposits on the eyelids, elbows, knees, or around the eyes can indicate very high cholesterol levels. These deposits are a clear signal that excess cholesterol is circulating in the bloodstream.

Leg Pain or Numbness

Another warning sign that the body sends when LDL cholesterol level is too high is experiencing acute pain or suffering from cramping. A patient with such a health condition may notice numbness, or feel heavy in the legs while walking. In medical terminology, this condition is known as peripheral artery disease (PAD).

High cholesterol, or LDL cholesterol, can often go undetected or unnoticed until the body starts developing serious symptoms of poor heart health. Experts suggest that paying attention to the above-mentioned warning signs and getting timely blood tests can help prevent serious complications and protect your heart in the long run.

