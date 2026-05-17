Signs of liver damage: 5 medical emergencies that can happen in your body when the liver stops working

Warning signs of liver damage: Is your liver healthy? Here are 5 early signs your body may show that indicate your liver is not functioning properly.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 17, 2026 1:23 PM IST

Signs of liver damage (image created using AI)

Your liver is one of the hardest-working organs in your body, silently performing more than 500 important tasks every single day. It filters toxins from your body and helps to break down your food to store nutrients and keep your body clean your liver works like a power plant and a purifier. But think what if it suddenly stops working? The results will be more dangerous than you might be thinking.

The Functions of Liver - Explained

Your liver performs multiple tasks every day, including:

It helps to filter out harmful toxins from the blood. Your liver produced by juice, which helps in digesting fats Stores vitamins, minerals, and glucose. The liver helps to balance hormones and cholesterol.

One of the main works of the liver is to detoxify your body. Without it, ammonia, drugs, alcohol and waste products will start to accumulate in your bloodstream. This condition is known as hepatic encephalopathy, which can cause confusion, memory loss, mood swings, and a person can even fall into a coma.

Liver Damage Symptoms - Explained

The liver produces bile juice, a greenish fluid that helps to break down fats. But if your liver will not produce bile, then your body will not be able to absorb fat properly. This led to:

Bloating and Digestive Issues

The first and the worst sign of liver damage can be noticed in your gut - when you have excessive bloating and gastric problem, it can signify serious liver issues.

Blood Clotting

The liver walks to produce protein that helps in blood clotting. If your liver is not working properly, even a minor cut can lead to excessive bleeding or bruising. After that internal bleeding risk can also be increased, making it a life-threatening condition.

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Jaundice Symptoms

A failing liver can't process bilirubin, a yellow pigment from old red blood cells, will start to build up in your skin and eyes, is a common sign of liver failure, also known as jaundice.

Unusual Swelling In The Body

When your liver is not able to manage protein and salt, fluid starts to build up in your body. Which can cause:

Swelling in your ankles and feet

A bloated abdomen

Difficulty breathing due to fluid around the lungs.

Compromised Immune System

The immune system weakens. Your liver plays a very important role in fighting infections. So, if you have liver failure, your immune system will get weak, making you vulnerable to frequent and severe infections.

How to Keep The Liver Healthy?

If your liver stops working completely, one of the long-term solutions is liver transplant. Early diagnosis through blood tests, scans, and lifestyle changes like quitting alcohol, eating healthy, and managing hepatitis can sometimes prevent total shutdown.

Your liver works very hard every day, but we notice it very rarely. When it fails, your body weakly fall into a state where toxin starts to build up, causing malnutrition, infections and other dangerous health complications. That's why protecting your liver by following healthy lifestyle regular check ups will help you save your life.