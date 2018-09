There is a reason why you need sunlight: to get enough vitamin D, which is an extremely important vitamin and has powerful effects on several systems throughout your body. Every single cell of the body has vitamin D receptors and all you need to do it sit under the sunlight for your body to get enough vitamin D. In fact, your body makes it from cholesterol when your skin is exposed to sunlight. It is found in certain foods too like fatty fish and fortified dairy products, though it’s very difficult to get enough of it from diet alone. The recommended daily intake (RDI) is usually around 400–800 IU, but many experts say you should get even more than that.

Despite vitamin D being available naturally about 1 billion people worldwide have low levels of the vitamin in their blood.

The most common signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency are as follows: