Sigma Metrics as Quality Indicators in Guiding and Tracking Laboratory Process Improvement: Redcliffe Lab’s Research

VERIFIED

Sigma Metrics as Quality Indicators in Guiding and Tracking Laboratory Process Improvement: Redcliffe Lab’s Research

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh insights from a study undertaken at Redcliffe Lab underline the significant role of Sigma Metrics as yardsticks of quality in refining lab procedures.

Redcliffe Labs conducted a two-phase quality improvement project with a comprehensive assessment of sigma scores across 25 routine high-volume assay parameters, encompassing 20 clinical chemistry and 5 immunoassay methods. By identifying the parameters with lower sigma scores in the initial phase, i.e., pre-period, they successfully implemented strategic measures to enhance their analytical quality within a rigorous 6-month timeframe. The analysis was performed on the Alinity ci series equipment from Abbott.

In a study led by Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs, her team of experts assessed testing processes to optimize the laboratory's quality control practices. It translates to fewer errors, fewer sample reruns, and improved turnaround times, bolstering clinician reliance and patient satisfaction.

We spoke to Dr. Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs to understand its unique proposition and outcome of the research. Excerpts below:

TRENDING NOW

1. To start with, Six Sigma was initially employed by Motorola to enhance its quality processes.. Can you highlight the need for Sigma metrics for assessing the quality of processes, ensuring efficiency, and minimizing errors? In a high-volume clinical laboratory in the healthcare industry?

Six Sigma is a data-driven process improvement approach, first originated in Motorola and GE, which has been widely adopted in many industries since the 1980s. At the center of the Six Sigma approach is the Sigma metric, which is a measurement of the efficiency of the process in staying within certain quality specifications. As the sigma metric increases, process quality improves, fewer errors are produced, and the Defect Per Million Opportunities (DPMO) metric gets logarithmically smaller. Hence, Six Sigma aims to achieve "world-class" performance at 6 , which translates to less than 3.4 DPMO. In the clinical laboratory, the total testing cycle can also be viewed as a large-scale industrial process, where thousands of results are generated every day and must conform to certain quality specifications. Therefore, the concept of Six Sigma can be applicable in a high-volume clinical laboratory to achieve operational excellence.

2. Can you shed light on the results of the sigma metric analysis in the "pre" and "post" periods for each analyte? And how it offer insights into the tangible improvements achieved, showcasing the effectiveness of implemented changes?

You may like to read

This study aims to investigate and demonstrate the utility of sigma metrics in a two-phase quality improvement project. In the "pre" period, baseline performance was assessed across 25 routine high-volume assay parameters in our laboratory. For each analyte, both imprecision and inaccuracy were determined. From this data, we derived the baseline sigma metric and provided guidance on which assays needed improvement. Error reduction tactics were taken to improve the analytical quality of these parameters within 6 months, following which another sigma metric analysis was taken in the "post" period to examine whether there was any measurable improvement. A literature review suggests that this is the first study examining this application of sigma metrics in demonstrating the quantifiable impact of quality improvement via the longitudinal tracking of sigma metrics for the same parameters on the same analyzer over time.

3. Redcliffe Labs' post-period analysis, the evaluation of sigma metrics served as a key benchmark for assessing the impact on laboratory performance. How has the outcome of post-period analysis been?

While we were already performing at a "world-class" level, with an average of 6.4 across the measured parameters, we saw an impressive further increase in the average score to 9.2 after implementing effective interventions. For a few analytes, we saw an improvement from 2 and 3 to the 6 zone, which was driven by a combination of both improved accuracy and precision. The largest increase in the sigma metric was shown on the commonest analyte glucose, with a 22.4-point increase. Based on this, we can estimate the impact of the error rate on that particular analyte. Therefore, for glucose, we can approximate that the possibility of error rate has reduced from 9,224 DPMO to less than 1 DPMO.

4. How do the outcomes observed underscore the potential benefits for other laboratories looking to enhance their test quality and optimize their quality control practices through the application of Six Sigma methodologies?

Adopting a Six Sigma approach can improve the accuracy and efficiency of a clinical laboratory by improving Sigma scores with a higher impact, meaning that more gains can be made by making small improvements to poor processes than trying to make further improvements on processes already running above Six Sigma quality.

In a nutshell, through this study, Redcliffe Labs has objectively demonstrated that their laboratory is achieving the highest level of quality across the high-volume methods so that their patients and referring clinicians can enjoy an elevated level of confidence in the reliability of their results. It also ensures better accuracy, reduced wastage, and improved turnaround time for its test reports.