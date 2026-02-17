Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Dies After Long Illness: Actor’s Emotional Interview Revealed The Silent Pain of Watching Parents' Health Decline

Sidharth Malhotra's Father Sunil Malhotra Dies; Was Keeping Unwell For Quite Someone, Confirms Family

Sidharth Malhotra's Father's Death News: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra breathed his last on Tuesday.

Speaking to media, sources said, "The family is grieving and has requested privacy at this time. Sidharth was extremely close to his father, and this is an immense loss not only for him but for the entire family."

Sunil Malhotra's death comes weeks after his son, and actor Sidharth had openly spoken about his father's declining health in an interview last year with Lilly Singh. During the conversation, he admitted that living in Mumbai for work sometimes made him feel guilty, as his mother was caring for his father at home in Delhi. The actor reflected on the emotional strain of balancing a demanding film career with responsibilities towards ageing parents.

He also spoke about the fear and frustration that often comes when a loved one's health declines. The actor acknowledged that caregiving can take a heavy emotional toll not just on the patient, but also on the family members supporting them.

The Hidden Health Impact of Ageing and Long-Term Illness

While Sidharth Malhotra mourns the sudden demise of his father Sunil Malhotra. the words spoken during a recent interview also showcases that caregiving is not just a physical responsibility, but also a mental and emotional challenge. Experts stresses on the facts that watching a parent's health deteriorate can trigger feelings of fear, sadness, and anticipatory grief.

As disclosed by the actor's family - Sunil Malhotra wasn't keeping well for quite sometime now. Let's dissect the cause with the help of medical journals. What does the word 'long term illness' mean? The World Health Organisation (WHO) notes - Long-term illness can affect the entire household. Caregivers often experience stress, anxiety, disrupted sleep, and even burnout. Emotional guilt is also common, especially for working children living away from home.

