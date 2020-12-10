We usually rely on home remedies and over the counter (OTC) drugs for common conditions like a common cold seasonal flu cough fever headache or muscle pain. These drugs can give you immediate relief sometimes they can cause adverse effects which could be side effects drug-drug interactions food-drug interactions or allergic reactions. OTC medicines can be dangerous if you don’t follow recommended doses directions and warnings. Paracetamol also known as acetaminophen is one of the most misused OTC drugs. Paracetamol overdose can cause serious liver damage Paracetamol is commonly used to treat aches pain and fever. It is easily available