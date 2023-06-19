Sickle Cell Symptoms: Unusual Swelling In The Feet And 5 Other Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: Sickle cell is a genetic disorder that stays lifelong. Every year on the 19th of June, people wear red ribbons as a symbol of solidarity towards those who are dealing with this condition. This day aims to spread awareness about the genetic disorder and promote better comprehension of the disease. If you are not aware of this condition and have no idea about the symptoms, this article will tell you everything. Also, do not forget to understand how you can track the onset of this condition by just keeping track of the signs and symptoms attached to the disease.

What Is Sickle Cell?

Genetic disorders are hard to comprehend but tend to stay lifelong. One of the many sickle cell diseases is a genetic red-blood-cell disorder. What is the job of these red blood cells? Well, in simple words, red blood cells are important for us as they contain haemoglobin that further helps in carrying oxygen in the blood. For those who are suffering from sickle cell, their haemoglobin levels are usually not normal, which is when the RBCs get sticky and become hard. Red blood cells are usually round in shape but due to varied haemoglobin levels, it looks like a sickle. Sometimes, these sickle cells, while moving through the blood (inside the arteries), can get stuck in the walls, clogging the blood flow. This can further lead to infection, chest pain and other chronic health conditions.

Who Is At Risk of Sickle Cell Diseases?

SCD is a genetic condition that a child gets during his/her birth. SCD is usually inherited when a child receives two genes one from each parent that code for abnormal haemoglobin. If you are worried about the condition and want to know what signs one may show up when dealing with this condition, here is what you need to know.

Symptoms of Sickle Cell Disease

Look out for these warning symptoms of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD):

Swelling in Hands and Feet

This is one of the most common signs of sickle cell disease. Due to the blocked blood flow in the hands and feet, sometimes swelling accompanied by pain can be noticed.

Body Ache or Muscle Cramps

Unusual cramps and aches can be noticed in patients suffering from this condition. This happens when sickle-shaped cells restrict the usual blood flow to the chest joints, abdomen and other areas of the body.

Stunted Growth

An acute deficiency in the counts of healthy red blood cells can cause stunted growth. It may also slow down the growth in infants and children, delaying puberty too.

Anaemia

Sickle cell can also cause anaemia, which is a genetic blood disorder characterized by misshapen red blood cells. This condition can also lead to blockages, pain, and organ damage.

Weakened Immunity

Sickle cell can also damage the spleen, which can further increase a person's chances of suffering from infection.

Eye Health at Risk

Due to an interruption in the usual blood flow inside the body, sickle cell can also lead to vision problems. The blood flow can damage the retina too.

