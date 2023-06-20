Sickle Cell Disease Pain Management: Treatment Options and Quality of Life Improvement

Here are a few simple methods for managing discomfort caused by sickle cell illnesses.

Sickle cell disease is a congenital genetic disorder that affects the formation of haemoglobin in the red blood cell. The anomaly in the haemoglobin structure lends the characteristic sickle shape to the red blood cells in the event of stress or low oxygen tension. This causes the red blood cells to break and sludge in the blood vessels, resulting in pain and crises that are potentially life-threatening. In India, the defect occurs commonly in the tribal belt of central India, Gujarat, and parts of southern India. According to ICMR data, the prevalence of the sickle gene varies greatly by region, with estimates ranging from 0 to 18% in north-eastern India to 0-33.5% in western India, 22.5 to 44.4% in central India, and 1-40% in southern India. 47311 of the 11383664 at-risk people who underwent screening for sickle cell disease actually had the condition, whereas 949057 had the trait.

If you are one of those who has this problem, we advise you to read this article to find out how to prevent and treat the discomfort that is brought on by sickle cell disease. Dr Pravas Mishra, Head of the Department of Haematology & BMT at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, is with us to help us better grasp the techniques. To find out what the doctor has to say, scroll down.

How To Get Rid of The Pain Due To Sickle Cell?

Hydroxyurea: A drug called hydroxyurea does help to reduce the severity and episodes of pain crises. The frequency and severity of sickle cell crises can be lessened by this medicine. It functions by raising fetal haemoglobin levels, which deters the growth of red blood cells with the sickle shape. A haematologist can prescribe hydroxyurea, but it needs to be closely monitored. New medications to reduce pain and improve haemoglobin have also been developed. We advise a good fluid intake to avoid dehydration and hydroxyurea to prevent or reduce the severity of pain episodes and maintain quality of life. However, the only established treatment for Sickle Cell Disease is a bone marrow transplant, which would cure the disease and improve the quality of life in selected cases. Whereas gene therapy is still experimental.

