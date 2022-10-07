Sickle Cell Anemia Is A Leading Cause Of Stroke In Children And Teens: CDC Vital Signs Report

The disheartening fact is that many children with Sickle Cell Anemia are not receiving potentially life-saving screenings and treatment, CDC said in its Vital Signs Report .

In its latest Vital Signs report, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that sickle cell anemia is a serious health threat, particularly for children and teenagers. Sickle cell disease, a group of inherited blood disorders, is estimated to affect about a hundred thousand people in the United States. The agency's Vital Signs report also highlighted the science-based actions that can be taken to tackle this health issue.

Sickle cell anemia in children and teenagers

Sickle cell anemia, which is the most severe form of sickle cell disease, primarily affects Black and American African-American individuals in the United States, said Dr. Debra Houry, CDCs Acting Principal, Deputy Director, at the Vital Signs telebriefing. The transcript of the telebriefing was released on October 5.

He added that this blood disorder is associated with severe complications such as stroke or kidney issues as well as reduced life expectancy.

Taking about young sickle cell anemia patients, Dr. Houry recalled his career as an emergency department physician and seeing children and teens with sickle cell anemia suffering from the severe pain that he found heartbreaking.

Many children with sickle cell anemia not receiving treatment

Dr. Laura Schieve, Associate Director for Science in the Division of Blood Disorders at CDCs National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, highlighted the findings of this month's Vital Signs report.

According to her, sickle cell disease is a leading cause of stroke in children and teens, but many young patients are not receiving potentially life-saving screenings and treatment for this disease.

Dr. Schieve explained: In sickle cell anemia, a child's red blood cells become rigid and crescent or sickle shaped. When these sickle shaped cells get stuck in the small blood vessels, they can block the blood flow and lead to serious complications, severe pain that often necessitates hospitalization.A medication called Hydroxyurea is currently used for treatment of the condition prevent related complications, but very few number of children and teens are receiving this treatment.

What steps need to be taken to curb this health issue?

Dr. Houry suggested that preventing complications of sickle cell anemia requires "strategies to reduce the impact of racism and disparities in healthcare."

He noted that racism inhibits optimal care and many people with sickle cell anemia have difficulty accessing appropriate care due to the stigma attached to it.

Dr. Houry continued, "All of US healthcare providers, parents and other caregivers, community organizations and governmental agencies have a role to play in reducing the barriers to care for children and teens with this devastating disease."

Dr. Schieve reminded people the severe pain and complications associated with sickle cell anemia are preventable.