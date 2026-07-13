Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Zee-Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, passes away at 96: 5 healthy ageing habits inspired by his long life and legacy

Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Zee-Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha Subhash Chandra, passes away at the age of 96 on Monday in Mumbai. Here are the five simple, science-backed ageing tips inspired by his remarkable life and legacy.

Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Zee-Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, passes away at 96

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father and renowned social activist Shri Nand Kishore Goenka passed away at the age of 96, in Mumbai today. Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group, shared a message on the passing of his father, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka, conveying the news of the demise with deep emotion. Dr Chandra said, "It was his wish to celebrate his life like a festival. Everyone in the family is grieving, this morning, we lost our dear father, his entire life was dedicated to social service, cow service, and national service."

The passing of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka at the age of 96 is a reminder that a long life is not only measured by years but also by the quality of those years. While every individual's health journey is different and longevity depends on many factors, medical experts agree that certain daily habits can significantly improve the chances of ageing in a healthier way.

Here are five science-backed habits inspired by Goenka's life that may help support healthy ageing:

1. Stay physically active every day

Physically active lifestyle is one of the single best indicators of healthy ageing. Don't have to do marathons, walking, doing yoga or light strength training exercises can make a huge impact. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults over 65 years should stay active and do moderate levels of physical activity for 150 minutes a week.

2. Eat a balanced, plant-rich diet

A healthy life starts on the plate. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grain products, legumes, nuts and healthy fats is a good way to receive important nutrients to support the heart, brain and immune systems.

3. Prioritise quality sleep

Good sleep helps the body to heal, promotes brain health, strengthens the immune system and heals the emotions. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most adults should aim for 7 9 hours of quality sleep every night.

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4. Keep stress under control and stay mentally active

Stress can have a negative impact on blood pressure, immunity and mental health. Emotional well-being can be positive by using relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, prayer, spending time outdoors and engaging in hobbies. Managing stress is an important component to protecting heart health, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

5. Maintain strong social relationships

According to a Harvard study, one of the world's longest-running studies on adult life, found that strong relationships are among the biggest predictors of happiness, better health and longer life.

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