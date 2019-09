Shraddha told Pinkvilla that there was a time when she had no idea what anxiety is and how to deal with it. But today she has embraced this condition and is fighting against it. She said that after the release of her breakthrough film, Aashiqui 2 in 2013, she started experiencing pain. She went for tests, but the doctors were unable to find any physiological reason in the reports. Later, she discovered that the pain was a physical manifestation of anxiety. She also talked about how it is important to embrace anxiety and accept that it is a part of you. Only then can you treat it.

Anxiety can present itself in many forms and it is important to have knowledge and awareness of this condition.

Know this condition

When the body starts to react to stress, it manifests as anxiety. It is a feeling of fear, derived from uncertainty. Normally they disappear after some time. But if it becomes extreme, it can last for more than six months. Feeling anxious about something and developing anxiety disorders are two completely different things. In the case of an anxiety disorder, the anxiety will not disappear, but will stay with you at all times. It can very easily interfere with your daily life. These disorders are a form of emotional distress and can affect anyone, anytime and at any age. Some of the anxiety disorder are – panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and phobia.

Symptoms of anxiety

As Shraddha explained, anxiety does not show up in any test. There is no test that shows anxiety levels in people. Therefore, understanding the and recognising the symptoms is important for timely treatment. The general symptoms of this condition are an increased heart rate, restlessness, difficulty falling asleep and trouble concentrating at your work. These are just general symptoms. It can manifest in different ways in different individuals. In some cases, patients with this problem also suffers from panic attacks, nightmares and painful thoughts.

Causes of anxiety

There is no science that proves a specific reason for this disorder. There are various factors that can trigger it in an individual. These factors can be brain chemistry or environmental. A new study published in the PLOS journal suggests that this condition is connected to genes and can affect twins in two different ways.

Treatment options for this disorder

The first step of treating this problem is acceptance. The best way of treating anxiety is by removing the trigger that is causing it. Solving problem in one space of life can relieve anxiety in another. Lifestyle changes are often enough to cope with anxiety. If the cause of anxiety is brain chemistry, then you can try medications like anti-depressants and sedatives. If the cause is environmental, you will have to make some lifestyle changes like changing your school or working place. Psychotherapy is an important part of the treatment procedure. Only by talking to a professional can you embrace the pain and irritation that this condition brings.