Should you trust AI chatbots for medical advice? Expert shares key concerns

AI chatbots can offer quick health information, but experts warn against relying on them for personal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment decisions.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 10, 2026 9:56 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Naveen Polavarapu

AI chatbots for medical advice (Image AI Generated)

If you have a medical question you are looking to ask, you may find that there is an AI chatbot to help you with that. AI chatbots are gaining a lot of popularity when you have a medical question to ask. Here, people are increasingly relying on AI tools to grasp symptoms and learn more about diseases or to receive instant health-related advice. These Chatbots are valuable for information, but shouldn't allow for a replacement of doctor-patient advice.

AI can help with basic health information

According to Dr Naveen Polavarapu is a Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Liver Specialist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endosonologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "While AI chatbots can be useful for health-related information and education, they should not replace human-to-human interaction for making medical decisions. AI chatbots are intended to gather and perform huge quantities of data. They can help you to understand the common illnesses and offer simple health-related advice, and respond to simple medical queries in a non-technical fashion. This can be helpful to raise awareness and educate patients."

"For instance, a chatbot can assist someone to comprehend the signs and symptoms of acidity, clarify the concept of elevated blood pressure or provide general information on a proper, nutritious eating lifestyle. These tools can save time and aid in accessing health information. But experts say these tools should serve as a starting point," he added.

Why AI cannot replace doctors?

Dr Naveen Polavarapu says that the reason the AI chatbots are unable to fully grasp a human's health condition is that they don't have access to their complete medical history, or any results from physical examinations. They also have a lack of understanding of the small details that an experienced doctor would see in consultation, which could mean that something is seriously wrong.

While helpful, chatbots are not a replacement for the expertise of a doctor. Seek out a health care provider for advice that's specific to you and your health," he concludes.

Knowing so many things like the patient's age, previous diseases, genetic mode of transmission, medicines being taken and his or her symptoms are important for medical decisions. These details can only be merged by an expert physician to differentiate and reach a diagnosis and treatment plan.

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Risk of inaccurate or misleading information

The worry people have with AI-given medical advice is its accuracy. If the AI chatbot provides answers that seem convincing but are not timely, complete, or applicable to a patient's specific situation, they can be said to be providing inaccurate responses. When it comes to giving responses that are convincing but outdated or incomplete or irrelevant for a particular patient, AI chatbots can be considered as giving inaccurate responses.

This might lead to confusion and anxiety! Sometimes users can begin to diagnose themselves or use self-medication after getting answers from chatbots on the internet. This may hinder timely medical interventions, particularly in critical situations or when facing major health challenges.

Even though the symptoms may seem slight, healthcare professionals emphasise that it is important to follow medical advice as there are many cases where ignoring the advice may make it worse.

Dr Naveen Polavarapu advises patients to be aware and cautious with the use of any AI tools. "Yes, they are good at providing information, but when you are looking for information about what was wrong with you and what you need to do, always consult a doctor who is certified."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. AI chatbots cannot replace professional diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised medical guidance.

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