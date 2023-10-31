Should You Have Sex During Periods? 5 Side Effects Of Having Period Sex

Should you or not? Scroll down to know the answer.

Sexual health tips: Having intimate relationships while on period is a common very common practice among many couples. But do you know that there are several health risks that you incur when you indulge in sexual activity while on period? In this article, we tell you 7 potential side effects that should be considered before engaging in any kind of intimacy and sexual activity during this time of the month.

Should You Have Sexual Intimacy During Periods? Here's Is The Answer

There is no harm as such in getting involved in any kind of sexual activity during your periods. However, there are side effects that are worth noting:

Increased Risk of Cramps

Having sex during periods can increase blood flow to the pelvic region, which can also worsen menstrual cramps, leaving the woman in pain.

Increased Risk of Infection

Period blood is not infectious, but the cervix is slightly open when you are menstruating, which makes it easier for the bacteria to enter the uterus and cause an infection. This is why it is important to indulge in safe and protected sexual intimacy during your periods.

Heavier Bleeding

Indulging in sexual activities during your periods can increase your blood flow, making it harder for you to manage your bleeding.

Spotting After Sex

It is extremely common to experience some spotting after sex during your period. This mainly happens because the cervix can be irritated by sexual activity.

Discomfort

It can be extremely painful and full of discomfort for some people to indulge in any kind of sexual activity during periods. This is because the cervix and uterus can be more tender and delicate during this time.