Should They Play In Mud? Good ‘Dirt’ Might Boost Your Child’s Immunity

Medical research is showing that children playing in the mud can have both physical and emotional advantages.

There have been studies suggesting that children who are not exposed to microbial challenges in their formative years can have an increased risk of having immune-mediated diseases

Gone are the days when our playgrounds had mud and no phones. T-shirts spoiled by brown patches of dirt, muddy faces, and hands, were the days of childhood that no longer can be witnessed in the streets. Playing in the mud wasn't that bad at all. There has been growing evidence on the usefulness of gut microbiome and how some useful pathogens strengthen our immunity system. Experts around the world have started realizing that playing in the mud could expose children to friendly pathogens that might help them develop a stronger immune reaction against dangerous ones.

Medical research is showing that children playing in the mud can have both physical and emotional advantages. There have been studies suggesting that children who are not exposed to microbial challenges in their formative years can have an increased risk of having immune-mediated diseases.

Mud play and benefits

As per a quoted expert, when children get involved in mud play, they might mold it or interact with it physically and this can enhance their sensorimotor development. A noticeable study called the 'hygiene hypothesis' suggested that mud is like an old evolutionary friend. It can be a niche to many friendly bacteria that might not cause illness in human beings but their slight exposure can keep the immune system working at a moderate scale. The hypothesis also states that children who lack this exposure might develop immune systems that are sensitive to stimuli that might not be that harmful. Some studies supported this idea by suggesting that children who grew up in fields are less likely to have asthma, hay fever and other similar disorders.

As per explained by an international media outlet, children who grew up in rural settings or in places where they were exposed to mud, they have a muted stress response to social threats that pose no real threat to well-being. Such children also showed a weak inflammatory response than those who grew up in cities. As we know, inflammation can be the cause behind many chronic conditions. Growing studies have shown the role of healthy gut bacteria in maintaining gastrointestinal equilibrium. Playing in the mud can help increase the diversity of gut microbiome.

You can start very early

Many experts suggest that children must be exposed to mud as early as possible. Some studies show that even babies can play with mud. However, they might need extra care and an eye have to be kept on them so they don't put mud into their mouth or eyes. Playing in mud must not be quoted as something dirty as it is a good way for your child to connect with the nature. Nature activities can of course follow hygienic practices like handwashing but the exposure to mud can not only boost your child's immune response but also enhance their tactile senses, imagination and creativity.