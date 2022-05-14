Should You Drink Water While Standing Or Sitting?

A glass of water first thing in the morning is a good way to start your day. But do you stand or sit while drinking water?

From flushing out waste to lubricating our joints, water is essential for many important functions of the body. It is recommended to drink eight 8-ounce glasses a day, which equals about 2 litres per day. However, how and when you drink water is important to reap the maximum benefits of water. Here are certain things to keep in mind while drinking water.

Always sit while drinking water. If you drink water while standing, it will go directly into your stomach with a great force without any filtration. Then the impurities present in water may settle in the bladder and that can harm your kidneys. Moreover, if you're standing and drinking water, it will travel through the system really fast, which can disrupt the functions of your lungs and heart.

Drinking water while standing can bring your nerves into a state of tension, which can cause arthritis and joint damage.

Experts also suggest that we should drink water slowly as this allows the body to filter the nutrients better and direct the water to specific areas that need nourishing.

A few more things to avoid while drinking water

You should not drink huge amounts of water at once. This may cause lack of oxygen in the wind and food pipe, which could potentially lead to heart problems and lung issues.

Avoid drinking water while eating and immediately after a meal. This is because water can dilute the body's natural juices that aid in digestion.

Don't drink too much water while exercising as it can reduce sodium concentration in your body and deplete your natural electrolytes, which can cause fatigue. Just take a few small sips enough to coat your mouth and throat during breaks.