Short bursts, big impact: Can breathless exercise really reduce disease risk?

Just a few minutes a day that involves short bursts of activity could be enough to help you prevent major diseases and improving long-term well-being.

It may sound too simple to be true but a recent study suggests that even short bursts of activity that leave you slightly out of breath can significantly improve your health. Researchers are stating that you don't need long hours at the gym but just a few minutes of high-intensity movement in your daily routine could have a significant impact in lowering the risk of several serious diseases.

The findings published in the European Heart Journal found that brief episodes of vigorous physical activity such as climbing stairs quickly or rushing to catch a bus can reduce the risk of up to eight major conditions which include heart disease, high blood sugar, dementia and other chronic kidney disease.

Breathless exercise may reduce disease risk

Breathless activity refers to movements intense enough to raise your heart rate and make you breathe faster. This does not necessarily mean one need to follow a structured exercise but it incorporates activities that can be part of everyday life. According to researchers even 15 to 20 minutes of such activity spread across a week or just a few minutes each day was linked to meaningful health benefits.

Talking about the recent findings Professor Minxue Shen, Xiangya School of Public Health at Central South University in Hunan, China, who was part of the study said, "We know that physical activity reduces the risk of chronic disease and premature death, and there is growing evidence that vigorous activity provides greater health benefits per minute than moderate activity.

"But questions remain about the importance of intense activity versus total physical activity. For example if two people do the same total amount of activity does the person who exercises more vigorously gain greater health benefits? And if someone has limited time should they focus on exercising harder rather than longer?"

How short bursts can protect your health

Scientists note that how short bursts of exercise can protect your health totally lies in the way your body responds to intensity. When you engage in vigorous activity:

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Your heart pumps more actively

Your blood vessels become more flexible

Improves its ability to use oxygen

Reduce inflammation levels

These changes can help lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders and even neurodegenerative conditions like dementia. The World Health Organization (WHO) have long emphasised the importance of physical activity but what's changing now is the understanding that 'intensity' plays a key role. Some of the diseases it may help prevent linked to short bursts of intense activity include:

Heart attack

Stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic kidney

Liver disease

Respiratory problems

Dementia

Arthritis

The investigation which included over 96,000 people showed that even small increases in activity were associated with reduced overall mortality risk, making it a practical approach for people with busy schedules.

What to be cautious about

It is important to note that while vigorous activity has strong benefits short bursts of acitivity is not suitable for everyone especially for older adults or those with existing medical conditions. Shen said, "Vigorous activity may not be safe for everyone especially older adults or people with certain medical conditions. For them any increase in movement is still beneficial, and activity should be tailored to the individual."

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