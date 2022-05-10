Shivkumar Sharma, Santoor Legend, Dies of Severe Heart Attack: 5 Warning Symptoms Of This Silent Killer

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. Pandit Sharma was one of India's most well known classical musicians.

Renowned santoor maestro, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 84. According to the medical reports, the legend was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. Pandit Sharma was one of India's most well known classical musicians.

Tributes Poured In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled Sharma's death. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2022

Speaking to the media, Pandit Sharma's family sources said, "He had a severe heart attack in the morning... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal the next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too tweeted. She wrote: "Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences."

Chest pain or chest discomfort. Feeling weak, and extremely lightheaded. Difficulty in breathing. Pain or discomfort in one or both the arms and shoulders. Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck or back.

