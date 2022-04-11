Shiv Subramaniam, Famous Bollywood Actor Who Played Alia Bhatt's Father In '2 States' Dies

Bollywood lost another great actor on Monday. Taking to Twitter filmmaker Ashoke Pandit broke the news about the untimely death of actor Shiv Subramaniam.

Noted actor and screen writer Shiv Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night, the reason of his death is still unknown. The actor was in Mumbai when he breathed his last. Taking to Twitter, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news and mourn the loss of "a great actor". He tweeted, "Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy."

Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy . ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LvTM0mZhFi Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 11, 2022

The news has left the whole Bollywood industry mourning. Journalist Beena Sarwar responded to his passing by retweeting Bollywoodirect's tweet regarding his death. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya's only child - Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday."

Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya's only child - Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday. RIP #ShivkumarSubramaniamhttps://t.co/GkW6ATUhhN beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) April 10, 2022

Not just an amazing actor, Shiv Subramaniam was also a famlus screenplay writer. He has written for films like Parinda, 1942: A love story and Hazaro Khawishein Aisi. Shiv was also awarded a Filmfare award for Best Screenplay for Parinda and Best Story for Hazaron Khawishesh Aisi. He also rose to fame for his performance in the TV show Mukti Bandhan, in which he played the lead role.

According to the reports, his mortal remains will be cremated at Mumbai's Amboli crematorium on today (April 11).

