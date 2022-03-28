Shehnaaz Gill On Being Trolled For Looking Happy Post Sidharth Shukla's Death: How To Stay Strong After Losing Loved Ones

In a conversation with actress Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shehnaz Gill opened up about being trolled for looking happy after Sidharth Shukla's death. Check the video.

For the first time after actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about him. The actress, in an interview at Shilpa Shetty's chat show - Shape of You has talked about how she was trolled for looking happy after Sidharth's death. "Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what. Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So, I don't have to give any explanation to anyone," said Shehnaaz.

'He Never Told Me To Not Laugh'

Shehnaaz Gill further said, "Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue my work because I want to move far ahead in my life)." Take a look at this video clip from the interview:

Shilpa Shetty too shared a video from the chat show. Take a look at it here:

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 died of a sudden heart attack on 2nd September 2021 at his home in Mumbai. He was 40. According to the family, the 40-year-old complained about uneasiness and chest pain at 3 am on 2nd September and went to sleep after drinking water, however, he never woke up. Losing someone can have several mental health issues and other health complications to the ones who are left behind. Here are some of the tips that can help you cope better with the loss of your loved ones.

Tips To Stay After The Death of A Loved One

It is a never-ending pain that grips you when you lose someone very close to you. But, here are some expert-backed tips to help you cope better during this painful time.

Know That What You Are Feeling Is Valid

It is extremely important to accept and realise that it is okay to feel the grief. There is no harm in showing how painful it is for you to overcome this phase of your life. It is ok to feel and show anger, or frustration, feel the physical pain, you can also feel confused, you may also experience mental health symptoms.

Feel The Loss Fully and Completely

It is the most important step in managing or coping with the loss of your loved ones, feel it completely. Let yourself feel the pain with all your feelings. Also, try to not let anyone else's opinion hurt your feelings anymore.

Try Meditation

Continuously thinking about the person you have lost can be tiring for your brain and thus getting enough sleep can be challenging. To cope with this problem, try doing yoga and meditation. Doing meditation regularly can help you find internal peace and thus can help you sleep better.

It's Ok To Seek Help

It is absolutely okay to take help from others, especially friends, family members, and even therapists. When you see things are going out of control and you are not able to keep your emotions in your control, take help from people you trust, talk to them, seek help from therapists. Do not ignore these, as it can take a bad turn on your health if you don't focus on yourself at this point of time.