Obesity is often one of the main causes behind type 2 diabetes. And the cause behind obesity is probably unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle. If you are overweight, you are at risk of many health complications including heart diseases, liver problems, joint issues and diabetes. Some of these complications may even be fatal. Therefore, it is important to maintain an ideal body weight. Now, a new study says that people who achieve weight loss of 10 per cent or more in the first five years following diagnosis with type 2 diabetes have the greatest chance of seeing their disease go into remission. According to this study at the University of Cambridge, it is possible to recover from the disease without intensive lifestyle interventions or extreme calorie restrictions.

DIABETES CAN BE REVERSED WITH POSITIVE LIFESTYLE CHANGES AND EXERCISE

Researchers say that type 2 diabetes affects 400 million people worldwide and increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, blindness and amputations. Diabetes can be controlled with positive lifestyle modifications and the required medication. It can also be managed with significant calorie restriction and weight loss. Researchers say that an intensive low-calorie diet involving a total daily intake of 700 calories (less than one cheeseburger) for 8 weeks can bring about with remission in almost nine out of ten people with recently diagnosed diabetes and in a half of people with longstanding disease.

However, they say that there is little evidence to show whether the same effect can be achieved by people undergoing less intensive interventions, which are more feasible and potentially scalable to the wider population.

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at data from the ADDITION-Cambridge trial, a prospective cohort study of 867 people with newly diagnosed diabetes between the ages of 40 and 69. All participants were recruited from general practices in the eastern region.

10 PER CENT WEIGHT LOSS A MORE ACHIEVABLE GOAL: EXPERTS

Researchers saw that 257 participants or about 30 per cent of them were in remission at five-year follow-up. People who achieved weight loss of 10 per cent or more within the first five years of diagnosis were more than twice as likely to go into remission as compared to people who maintained the same weight.

Researchers admit that they knew that it is possible to send diabetes into remission with somewhat drastic measures like intensive weight loss programmes and extreme calorie restriction. But they also say that these interventions can be very challenging for individuals and difficult to achieve. But they add that even with a 10 per cent weight loss, you can get rid of diabetes for at least five years. This is a more achievable goal, they say.

This study highlights the importance of maintaining an ideal weight through changes in diet and physical activity. Researchers say that type 2 diabetes, while a chronic disease, can lead to significant complications. But the good news is that it can be controlled and even reversed.

LOSE WEIGHT TO CONTROL OR REVERSE YOUR DIABETES

Losing weight is never easy. And, for a patient of diabetes, it is more so because they have to eat and exercise keeping in mind their health condition. Let us look at how you can lose weight if you are diabetic.

Exercise

Regular exercise is important for weight loss. And exercise along with calorie restriction is the best way to get rid of excess weight. Hence, get your walking shoes out and go for a walk. Or join a gym. You can also try out yoga. But as a diabetic, you must ensure that you wear good and proper shoes while exercising. This is very important to avoid the risk of injury. Also, divide your exercise time. You can take 10 minutes in the morning and 10 in the evening. If you feel like it, you can also exercise for 10 minutes in the afternoon. This will be easier to do because taking 10 minutes out is better than blocking a whole hour at a particular time of day.

Breakfast is important

Mornings are crucial for a diabetic patient. After a long night of fasting, you must have a filling yet nutritious breakfast. This will also prevent you from overeating later in the day. This will cause spikes in blood sugar levels and also make you gain weight. You can add an egg in your breakfast and high fibre cereals and fruits. Avoid sugar substitutes as these come with their own set of health risks.

Restrict calorie intake

Cut back on your calories for weight loss. Consult a nutritionist and know how much calorie you can have in a day. This usually depends on age, gender, weight, activity level as well as body type. But for an average diabetic person, 1,200 and 1,800 calories per day should be enough for women and 1,400 and 2,000 calories per day are more than enough for men. One trick that you can try is to have the low-calorie items first. This will fill you up and you will automatically eat less.

Have more of fibre

The more fibre you eat, the better it is for your sugar levels. It fills you up and keep you full for a longer period. It will also help you lose weight. So, stock up on chickpeas and black beans. Include whole wheat in your diet. Eat a lot of vegetables and fruits.

Plan small meals at regular intervals

Eat every two hours. But eat small meals. This will control your sugar levels and also help you in your weight loss efforts. And ideal diabetes diet is also small meals spread out throughout the day. This is better than having two huge meals in a day with snacks in between.