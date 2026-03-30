She thought it was just period pain… until the diagnosis changed everything

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"Ma'am, it happens every month I thought it was normal." This is something I hear almost every day. Not just from women in villages, but from young girls, working women, even educated families. Somewhere, pain has been normalised so much that it is no longer questioned. But in medicine, we learn one simple truth the body rarely complains without a reason.
A few months ago, a young girl came to our district hospital in Chhatarpur. For nearly two years, she had been experiencing pain in the lower abdomen. It wasn't sudden or unbearable in the beginning just something that came and went, mostly around her periods.
Like most people, she adjusted.
Sometimes it was blamed on gas. Sometimes on routine menstrual pain. Life continued, and the discomfort quietly became a part of her monthly cycle. Until one day, it didn't feel "normal" anymore. The pain increased. Daily activities started getting affected. That's when her family decided to seek proper medical help.
Investigations were done. A biopsy was sent. And the diagnosis was not what anyone had expected. But what stayed with me was not just the diagnosis it was the delay. And honestly, this is something we see far more often than people realise.
Mild discomfort during periods can be common. But the problem begins when every type of pain is labelled as "normal." Many women do not realise when their symptoms change when the pain becomes stronger, lasts longer, or starts interfering with daily life. Because they've been told for years: "It's normal. It happens." And that's exactly where diagnosis gets delayed.
Not every pain is dangerous but every persistent pain deserves attention.
From years of clinical experience and rural outreach, certain warning signs come up again and again:
These symptoms are often ignored, especially in rural settings, where discussions around women's health are still limited.
Not every case turns out serious and it's important to understand that. However, persistent symptoms may be linked to:
In some cases, more serious underlying conditions. The goal is not to create fear but awareness. Because early diagnosis changes everything.
Over the past 10 15 years, through awareness campaigns and screening programs, our team has reached more than 5 lakh people and screened nearly 1.5 lakh individuals across rural regions of Madhya Pradesh.
One pattern remains constant:
And by the time they seek medical help, the condition is often more advanced than it needed to be. This delay is not just medical it is social, emotional, and deeply rooted in habit.
A Simple Step That Can Help: In many cases, the first step is straightforward: An ultrasound of the abdomen or pelvis (including TVS when advised). It is a simple, accessible test that can provide clarity and detect many conditions early. The problem is not lack of facilities it is the hesitation to get checked.
We need to move away from the idea that women are expected to tolerate pain silently. Awareness is not just about information it is about recognising when something is not right and acting on it. Through initiatives like our Cancer Awareness App, we are trying to take this message beyond hospitals into homes, villages, and everyday conversations. Because real change begins when awareness becomes personal.
The girl I mentioned earlier is now undergoing treatment. Her story could have been very different if the symptoms were not ignored for so long. And that is the message. Not every period pain is serious. But ignoring persistent pain is never safe.
Sometimes, what we call "normal" is actually a warning we chose not to hear.
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