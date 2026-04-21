Sharp knee pop during movement? Here’s when to worry

A sudden knee pop may signal a meniscus tear causing pain, swelling or locking. Ignoring symptoms can worsen damage and increase risk of long-term joint complications.

Knee pop might link to serious medical condition known as a meniscus tear. (Image: AI Generated)

Have you ever heard a sharp pop in your knee during play on stairs or when running fast? When you intend to neglect it as a little thing then it is time to pause. A popping sound might not be as harmless as you might think but it could warn of a serious condition known as a meniscus tear which is one of the most widespread but neglected knee injuries that not only occurs in professional sportsmen but also in individuals living a normal life.

What is a Meniscus Tear?

The meniscus is a C-shaped cartilage in the knee joint that stabilizes and absorbs shock. The tear of this cartilage is referred to as a Meniscus Tear which occurs as a result of injury or sudden motion apart from ageing. In certain situations old age can make the meniscus weak resulting in tears despite performing a simple activity. You should not ignore the knee pain because this could often cause extreme complications such as arthritis without timely diagnosis and treatment.

Common causes of a meniscus tear

Meniscus tears in younger people are often caused during sporting activities. Whereas in older adults this condition develops gradually through degeneration. Additionally other causes of a cracking knee include:

Knee pressures

Heavy lifting or squatting

Age (degenerative tear) wear and tear of cartilage

Meniscus Tear symptoms

Your body typically signals symptoms indicating a meniscus tear. In case the following symptoms do not disappear then it is important to visit a doctor and have your knee checked:

Pop sound in the knee

Acute pain particularly during weight bearing

Swelling and stiffness

Locking of the knee or inability to bend.

Importance of treatment

Several individuals can turn a blind eye to pain and go on with their day to day routine. Nonetheless, this may be dangerous as a tear in the meniscus can shift in the joint resulting in additional knee injury and increasing the risk of osteoarthritis. Not every meniscus tear heals on its own as treatment is based on where and how severe the injury is.

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Prevention of meniscus tears

It is always better to prevent than cure, more so when you are physically active:

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Warm up before exercising warm up

Train knee muscles by using specific exercises

Wear good shoes and protective clothing

Avoid incorrect posture and techniques

Prevent sudden movements and overloading

It is not wise to overlook a meniscus tear. Each case is different, and treatment should be personalised. When you have chronic knee pain, swelling or difficulties in movement, check with a sports medicine specialist or orthopaedic surgeon immediately. Regular medical consultation should also be done by people who have a family history of knee problems.