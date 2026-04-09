Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband Ashley Hamilton lands in hospital: Stark reminder of substance abuse risks and recovery challenges

The hospitalisation of Shannen Doherty's ex-husband Ashley Hamilton is a reminder that anyone can become an addict, irrespective of their background or status. It also emphasizes the need to continue supporting people who are in the recovery process.

Ashley Hamilton Health Update: Late actress Shannen Doherty's ex-husband Ashley Hamilton has been hospitalised allegedly after an apparent overdose bringing up new questions about risks of substance abuse and complex process of recovery. The 51-year-old was reportedly taken to the hospital because of an alleged overdose wherein official confirmation of the particular substances in question has not been disclosed yet. An inside source told a leading media outlet that Hamilton received timely medical intervention and is currently under treatment. The Iron Man 3 star was found experiencing amedical emergency at an LA area Airbnb.

What is substance abuse?

Substance abuse can be defined as the abusive or dangerous use of psychoactive substances such as drugs and alcohol. Experts warn that it can cause physical dependency, mental illness and at worst, overdose. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that substance use disorders have become a significant issue across the globe resulting in the deaths of millions of people annually across the world. It is important to understand that an overdose can occur when you take an excess amount of a substance that the body cannot process causing life threatening symptoms including slowed breathing rate, unconsciousness and organ failure.

Dangers of substance abuse risks

Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital told Healthsite, "Addiction is not simply an addictive behaviour rather it is a chronic relapsing condition with neuroadaptive changes and psychological dependence. Addiction adversely impacts all body organs and the mind which initially may seem trivial but ultimately results in life-threatening disorders."

Key Highlights

Ashley Hamilton was reportedly hospitalized after an alleged overdose Harmful use of drugs or alcohol can lead to dependency, mental illness and overdose Overdose can cause severe symptoms like slowed breathing, unconsciousness and organ failure Addiction affects the brain and body including organ damage, mental health issues and relapse Early treatment, medical care, counselling and strong support systems are key to recovery

Challenges of recovery

The process of substance use disorder recovering is not always a straight path but usually characterized by ups and downs. Some of the challenges described by Dr. Sribastava include:

Damage to multiple body systems such as the brain, liver and heart

Psychological effects like depression, anxiety and poor decision-making skills

Withdrawal symptoms may prove lethal sometimes

There is a high possibility of relapse due to triggers and lack of self-control

The doctor further notes that addiction is a chronic yet curable condition which influences brain functioning and behaviour. A combination of medical treatment, counselling and social support is usually required to ensure long-term recovery. Relapse is not an isolated case but should be considered as a part of the recovery process and not a failure. It is important to keep stay connected with friends, families and communities as they are extremely important in helping individuals to seek help and remain on the road to recovery.

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