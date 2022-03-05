Australian Legend Shane Warne Dies of Suspected Heart Attack At 52

Shane Warne Dies of Suspected Heart Attack At 52: What Causes Heart Attacks In Young Sportspersons?

Cricket legend and the greatest leg-spinner of all time, Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. He was 52. The former Australian cricketer had redefined the art of spin bowling to become one of the greatest in international cricket. He is survived by two daughters and a son. A statement released by the late cricketer's manager had mentioned that Warne passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read. It further added, "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps. Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

Tribute Pours In For The Cricket Legend

The cricket fraternity across the globe was shell-shocked by the sudden demise of legendary cricket Shane Warne. Taking to Twitter, India captain Rohit Sharma said he can't still fathom the fact that the legend is no more. "I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game have left us. RIP Shane Warne .still can't believe it," he wrote.

Virat Kohli too, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the greatest spinner of all time. "Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball," he wrote.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022

Shocked, stunned & miserable Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

After mentoring the franchise in the subsequent seasons of IPL, the master craftsman was again appointed as the mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL season, alongside his role as the team's brand ambassador.

