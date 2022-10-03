Shaheen Bhatt’s ‘What and Why' Method : Finding The Right Therapist For You

The celebrity, who has suffered from mental blockages in her personal life, spoke upfront about the challenges one can go through while hunting for a good therapist

Sharing a personal byte from her life, she informed that it took her 10 long years to find the therapist with whom she could relate in a right way

In a recent interview with an awareness page on Instagram, star sibling Shaheen Bhatt spoke on the reasons why a therapy session can go bad. The celebrity, who has suffered from mental blockages in her personal life, spoke upfront about the challenges one can go through while hunting for a good therapist. Interestingly, in a comic analogy, the things we search in a good therapist can be quite similar to the values we look for in a romantic partner, a good chemistry, understanding and compatibility. The two hunts might resemble each other but must never converge. One must know that getting romantically involved with a therapist is highly unethical and damaging to your mental health.

In her interview, Bhatt sibling tried making it clear that though all therapists have the best interest at heart but not all therapists are ideal for you.

The expert might be at the top of his game when it comes to expertise in the given area but it doesn't necessarily mean that their way of practice and approach will be compatible with your needs. It is a common trend to see some patients returning dejected after a session with their therapist. It clearly means that it's time to re-evaluate your options in therapy.

Might take years to figure out the right one

In the same interview, Bhatt explains her unique way of assessing a therapy session. She explains the reasons why a therapy might not work. She said: "It can be a bad therapy session for potentially two different reasons, one the therapist wasn't the right therapist and the other reason could be you didn't get what you wanted out of the session."

The celebrity said that sometimes the simple reason for a therapy not rolling out fine could be that the communication and the chemistry with the therapist was not right. She also went on to provide a piece of advice for therapy beginners. She said: "Go with an open might that it might take you a while to find a therapist with whom communication is just right." Sharing a personal byte from her life, she informed that it took her 10 long years to find the therapist with whom she could relate to in a right way.

You may like to read

'What' and 'Why' method

Bhatt in the interview provides a simple hack of assessing a therapy session. She said: "Sometimes it's a little hard to figure out what it is about a situation that doesn't feel good to you. So, I usually ask myself a series of what and why questions like why I was feeling that way, what is it about the feeling that is so unsettling to me for me. I just keep going back and forth, deeper and deeper, between the 'what' and the 'why."

Red Flags of a Bad Therapy Session

The mental health awareness page which is an initiative by the star sibling to start conversations around mental health, listed a series of red flags that might indicate a bad therapy-

Your therapist gives you experimental recommendations that might or might not work with you They leave you feeling worse with no productive actions taken to address the issue They often disregard your questions and values They make you feel judged, shamed or emotionally exposed They might ask you to repeat the advice they provided you earlier.