Shah Rukh Khan To Hollywood Celebs Suffer From Insomnia: Why Sleep Problems Keep Stars Awake

From Shah Rukh Khan to Hollywood celebrities, insomnia affects many stars. Experts explain why sleep problems happen and how they can be treated.

Insomnia is no longer simply a dormitory issue; it has become an international health issue that affects all, including the common people and the largest celebrities in the world. Starting with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, several Hollywood stars have come out to talk about having challenges in getting sleep. The mental strain and pressure of performing, long working hours, and regular travelling tend to break the natural sleeping patterns. Although fame is a success, it also comes with a kind of lifestyle that could ruin sleep health even without causing much noise. It is claimed that insomnia cannot be overlooked, and mental health, immunity, and well-being are directly dependent on sleep.

What Is Insomnia?

Insomnia refers to a sleeping problem in which an individual experiences difficulty in getting to sleep, maintaining sleep or even waking up feeling rested. It may be either brief or chronic, which is a few weeks or months. Insomniacs are usually fatigued throughout the day, experience mood swings, and lack concentration. The psychologists opine that insomnia is not all about sleep, but it is also closely related to stress, anxiety, and life habits.

Why Celebrities Struggle With Sleep

Celebrities tend to live contrary to the body clock. The shifts in the late hours, travelling, irregular meal times, and being exposed at all times to a screen influence melatonin, the hormone that makes people sleep. Shah Rukh Khan has quoted before that he has lived on minimal sleep, an agreed-upon practice in the movie industry. The celebrities of Hollywood have also stated that they cannot sleep due to work pressure and anxiety, and this has meant that insomnia does not favor anyone.

Common Causes of Insomnia

According to psychologists, insomnia is most often caused by stress and anxiety. The mind may be busy at night because of overthinking, pressure to perform, and fearing not to. Others have been deemed as having too much caffeine, alcoholism, watching screens late at night, a history of poor sleep patterns, and mental health problems such as depression. Sleep disorders can be initiated silently, even by the stresses involved in fame, including the scrutiny carried out by the masses and internet trolling.

How Lack Of Sleep Affects Health

Constant insomnia is a condition that is very detrimental both physically and mentally. It raises the chances of heart diseases, lowers immunity, and aggravates anxiety and depression. Other consequences of sleep deprivation include memory impairment, lack of concentration, and emotional instability. Researchers caution that sleeping less than six hours per day on a regular basis can cause one to get older faster and work less, even in celebrities.

Expert-Recommended Treatment for Insomnia

Psychologists indicate that lifestyle interventions should be used in managing insomnia as opposed to taking sleeping pills exclusively. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy of Insomnia (CBT-I) is regarded as one of the most effective interventions. It assists in managing bad moods concerning sleep. Stable sleep routine, limiting the use of screens before sleep, not consuming caffeine in the evening, and meditation as a form of relaxation can majorly lead to an increase in the quality of sleep.

When to Seek Medical Help

In case the issues with sleep persist beyond three weeks and begin to impact everyday life, a psychologist or sleep expert should be approached. Insomnia can be prevented at an early age before it becomes chronic. Celebrities who have taken assistance have served as a way of lowering the stigmatisation factor, as people remember that sleep is not a luxury but a necessity.