SGOT Test Explained: Normal range, causes of high levels, symptoms and how to lower liver enzymes naturally

Understand the SGOT test, its normal range, causes of elevated levels, symptoms to watch for, and practical ways to lower liver enzymes naturally.

Nowadays, people's lifestyle and diet have changed significantly. Lack of time, stress, and a poor lifestyle directly impact our health. Consequently, liver-related problems have increased significantly, which can impact overall health. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), "The liver performs over 500 functions in our body. Regular liver checkups can help identify and address any problems in time. Liver blood tests measure SGOT levels in the liver, and a persistent increase in the level indicates liver damage.

What does the SGOT test reveal?

In an exclusive conversation with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sarada Pasangulapati, Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains, "SGOT, also known as AST (Aspartate Aminotransferase), is an enzyme normally found in cells of the liver, heart, muscles, kidneys, and brain. Only a small amount of this enzyme normally circulates in the blood. However, when these cells are injured or inflamed, which occurs most often in the liver, SGOT levels in the blood can increase. This is why doctors use the SGOT test specifically to assess liver health."

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Why is the SGOT test done?

Dr Sarada Pasangulapati elaborated that SGOT test is done to assist in establishing whether the liver is healthy or damaged as a result of an increase in SGOT levels in the liver.SGOT test is a blood test which determines the levels of a particular enzyme in the body.Another name of this test in medical terms is an AST test.This is why it is possible to include the SGOT test into the liver functioning tests and identify whether the liver is destroyed or not.

What should be the normal range of SGOT?

Speaking of the normal range of SGOT, Dr Sarada Pasangulapati stated that the normal range of SGOT was 10 to 40 units per litre; but this range could fluctuate a bit with respect to different labs.Note that the normal range between men and women is slightly different. In men, the range is 10 to 40 U/L, while in women, the range is 9 to 32 U/L.

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SGOT/SGPT ratio and disease

SGOT and SGPT are two of the most important enzymes for assessing liver health. Their levels and ratios can accurately determine the severity of liver disease. SGPT is primarily found in the liver. Therefore, high levels can directly indicate liver damage. SGOT, on the other hand, is found in the heart, muscles, and kidneys, so an elevated level may indicate problems not just with the liver but also with other organs.

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According to research, "The ratio of SGOT or SGPT is found to be significantly increased in patients with liver inflammation and cirrhosis. This ratio is around 2.85 in these patients, whereas it is much lower in other diseases. For example, it is 1.74 in postnecrotic cirrhosis, 1.3 in chronic hepatitis, 0.81 in biliary obstruction and only 0.74 in viral hepatitis."

Symptoms of increased SGOT levels

Dr Sarada Pasangulapati explained, "Patients with elevated SGOT levels may sometimes experience symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, stomach upset, dark urine, or yellowing of the skin and eyes, especially if the liver is severely affected. However, in many cases, especiallyEarly stages of fatty liverIn some cases, patients do not show any obvious symptoms and liver problems can only be detected through regular blood tests."

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Causes of high SGOT or SGPT in pregnancy

SGOT and SGPT levels are usually normal during pregnancy. Furthermore, they may be slightly lower than normal due to increased blood volume. Pregnancy doesn't cause an increase in SGOT and SGPT enzymes in the body; rather, an increase in their levels indicates an internal problem. If the report shows elevated levels of these enzymes, it's not normal and could be the cause of several serious conditions, including:

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Preeclampsia, a condition caused by high blood pressure, can damage liver cells, leading to increased enzymes.

HELLP syndrome is a serious condition characterised by a rapid increase in liver enzymes and a decrease in platelets. This can be dangerous for both the mother and baby.

How to lower SGOT levels?

To reduce SGOT levels, one should first discover the root cause and treat it.Diagnostic interventions are also influential, such as a healthy weight, the restriction of the use of alcohol, a balanced diet, physical activity.It is also important to treat such conditions as diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol in an appropriate manner.Early diagnosis and proper lifestyle changes can restore SGOT levels to normal and avoid hepatic injury," Dr Sarada Pasangulapati explained.

What is the difference between SGOT and SGPT?

Although SGOT (AST) and SGPT (ALT) are used interchangeably, they have somewhat distinct diagnostic uses. SGPT has been regarded as specific to the liver to a higher extent since it is mostly common in the liver cells. Secondly, SGOT can be found in several body organs such as heart and muscles.

It is this difference that is significant in the diagnosis process. Examples: In case both SGOT and SGPT have been increased, it tends to be a liver-related disease like fatty liver disease or hepatitis. But when the SGOT levels exceed SGPT, this can indicate that there is an alcohol-related liver damage or even some muscle damage.

Physicians usually consider both enzymes in combination and not separately to have a better picture of the overall health of a patient.

Common liver conditions linked to abnormal SGOT levels

High SGOT may be with various liver diseases. The most widespread is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that is growingly prevalent in those with immobile ways of living and unhealthy diets.

The other significant disorder is hepatitis (either it can be viral hepatitis A, B, or C), toxins, medications, alcohol, etc). More severe form of liver damage is cirrhosis, which is associated with continually elevated SGOT levels.

Liver enzyme levels also can rise temporarily with an infection or liver damage that can be caused by medications. This is the reason behind doctors frequently prescribing repetition test to identify whether the increase is short-lived or sustained.

How lifestyle impacts liver enzyme levels?

Another factor is physical inactivity. Inactivity decelerates metabolism and chances of developing obesity, which is a major contributor of fatty liver disease. There is an indirect impact of liver health because of stress. Sustained stress may result into poor coping habits like eating too much, drinking, or poor sleep habits which adversely affects the liver functions.

Role of exercise in controlling SGOT levels

One of the most effective methods of liver health is regular exercise. Exercise can help decrease fat in the liver, enhance insulin sensitivity, and enhance the health of the metabolism, in general.

By doing moderately intensive work like brisk walking, cycling or yoga at least 30 minutes each day, the chances of contracting liver disease are considerably reduce. Strength training also helps in this aspect by enhancing muscle health indirectly impacting on SGOT levels since the enzyme can be found in muscle tissue.

Notably, however, extremely intense exercises can raise the levels of SGOT temporarily, as a result of muscle tension. This is generally mild and it self heals.

Medications and their impact on SGOT

Some of these drugs may be known to affect liver enzymes. Typical medications like pain relievers, antibiotics and pharmaceuticals that lower cholesterol levels can occasionally lead to small SGOT rises.

The use of these drugs over long periods or overload the liver. So, it should be noted that it is not worth taking medicines independently and self-medicating. When a patient presents with high levels of SGOT, physicians like to examine his/her history of medications to diagnose the root.

Importance of regular liver screening

Liver diseases are manifested in silent forms without any clear symptoms during the initial stages. This renders the routine screening to be of paramount importance particularly to people with risk factors like obese, diabetes, or those people who had previous alcohol use.

Early detection of abnormalities can be made through routine liver lottery tests, such as SGOT, and SGPT. When liver disease is diagnosed early, then it can be prevented by early intervention. Periodic testing is strongly advised to individuals older than 30 years or when there is a history of liver diseases in their families.

When elevated SGOT is not related to the liver?

Since SGOT is usually tied to the liver health, a high level of it may not necessarily mean liver disease. As the enzyme is also present in the heart and muscle, other pathologies might be the cause.

Muscle injuries, vigorous exercise, or similar ailments such as muscular dystrophy might make SGOT levels increase. In the same way, heart-related complications, as a heart attack, can also contribute to the rise in the levels of this enzyme. This explains why physicians consider SGOT results and other tests and clinical results to make a diagnosis.

Can SGOT levels return to normal?

High levels of SGot often however can normalize with proper treatment and lifestyle modifications. When the cause is transitory as in the case of infection or drug intake, the levels tend to go back to normal after the condition is solved. In chronic conditions like fatty liver disease, regular action plans of losing weight, good diet and exercises would greatly enhance liver enzyme levels, with course of time.

However, in the event of extreme liver damage or long-standing liver damage, medical intervention will be required. The most important thing is to act early to prevent complications.

SGOT is a critical indicator that can give an insight about the liver and the overall health. Although minimal variations may be harmless, constantly high rates can never be neglected.

This may assist people in proactively working towards a healthier liver by learning the causes, symptoms and preventive measures to stop these issues. Through the early detection, an adept lifestyle baselines, and effective medical advice, one might ensure good levels of SGOT and avoid chronic complications.

When to consult a doctor?

Certain individuals might experience SGOT elevating temporarily because of any vigorous exercise, yet it varies with time, and you need not be worried.But when it is a case of SGOT level check, when the level of SGOT is constantly rising then the symptoms of jaundice can be seen, always feeling tired or have it in the body, pain occurs in the right side of the stomach, vomiting and problems related with appetite then it is necessary to meet the doctor so that the various problems that are related may be avoided.The doctor might also carry out some other tests required depending on your condition and symptoms that include the ALT test, ultrasound, liver biopsy, etc.

A high level of SGOT is an important enzyme in our liver, and having an excessively high level of SGOT could indicate a problem in the liver or other organs.Although a high SGOT level does not necessarily mean that you are having a serious illness, neglect is neither good health-wise either.Hence, to maintain a healthy liver you need to obtain regular check-ups, eat correctly, and live a healthy lifestyle.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.