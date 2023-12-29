Why, When And How Should You Check For Sexually Transmitted Infection?

The Importance Of Regular STI Testing: A Health Check-Up Guide

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) represent a significant health concern globally. More than 1 million new STIs are acquired daily, according to WHO data. The prevalence of STIs continues to be a public health challenge, emphasizing the critical need for awareness, education, and regular testing. STIs spread between sexual partners via either oral and or vaginal sex. Most commonly, STIs include chlamydia, Gomorrah syphilis, Herpes and HIV. Dr Duru Shah, Director of Gynaecworld,explains understanding why, when, and how to check for STIs is pivotal in safeguarding personal health and preventing the spread of these infections.

Why Check For Sexually Transmitted Infections?

STIs pose severe risks to individual health and well-being. The reasons to get tested are multifaceted:

1. Early Detection and Treatment: Many STIs may not exhibit symptoms immediately, leading to delayed diagnosis.Have an open dialogue with your doctor about your sexual history, risk factors and follow-up.

2. Preventing Transmission: People can unknowingly transmit STIs to their partners. Testing helps in identifying infections, enabling informed decisions about sexual health and preventing transmission.

3. Protecting Long-Term Health: Untreated STIs can result in severe health consequences, such as infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease, certain cancers, and increased susceptibility to HIV.

4. Peace of Mind: Regular testing provides peace of mind, ensuring individuals can maintain their sexual health and well-being.

When To Get Tested?

Determining the right time for STI testing depends on various factors:

1. New Sexual Partners: It's advisable to get tested when entering a new sexual relationship or if you suspect your partner may have an STI.

2. Regular Testing: Individuals with multiple sexual partners consider regular testing, typically every 3-6 months.

3. Symptoms or Concerns: If you experience symptoms like unusual discharge, pain during sex, vaginal itching, or burning sensations while urinating, prompt testing is essential.

4. Before and During Pregnancy: STI testing for the couple is crucial before conceiving.

How To Check For Sexually Transmitted Infections?

Several methods are available for STI testing:

1. STI Clinics or Healthcare Providers: Visit a doctor or a specialized clinic for testing. They can perform physical exams, collect samples (urine, blood, swabs), perform molecular tests, and offer appropriate advice. This is the best method to confirm STIs rather than self-testing hits

2. Regular Screenings: Engage in routine screenings as healthcare providers advise. These screenings may include tests for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and others based on individual risk factors.

3. Opt for pre-exposure vaccination: Discuss available vaccines for HPV and hepatitis B, which can be sexually transmitted

Conclusion

Prioritizing sexual health through regular STI testing is crucial for personal well-being and public health. It's essential to normalize conversations around STIs. Education, regular testing, and seeking prompt medical attention in case of concerns are pivotal steps towards preventing and managing sexually transmitted infections. Remember, taking charge of your sexual health contributes significantly to a healthy and fulfilling life.

Prevention Is The Best Cure

1. Practising Monogamy can help you stay away from STIs. Also, practising abstinence while you are being treated for an STI can prevent reinfection

2. Condoms: Using condoms constantly and in a proper, correct manner is proven to be effective in preventing STIs. Both Male and female condoms are available

3. Take your vaccines! Consult your doctor today and get more information on how vaccines for both HIV and HPV can help you prevent STIs.