With the health care community heavily focused on Covid-19 there have been concerns about the reporting of other diseases. A new study has revealed that this may have affected the reporting of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). For the study published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections the research team analysed the number of reported cases of STIs within the US during the first 40 weeks of 2020 and compared the counts with those recorded for the same period in 2019. And because the Covid-19 outbreak was first declared a US national emergency on March 13 2020 -- near the end