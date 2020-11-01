More people are indulging in risky sexual behaviours during the lockdown which has led to a spike in acute sexually transmitted infections (STIs) along with increasing the risk of COVID-19. This is the conclusion of a study conducted in two main STI centres in Milan Italy. The study revealed that diagnosis of STIs including gonorrhoea secondary syphilis and mycoplasma genitalium (MG) has increased despite the lockdown restrictions. It was assumed that the lockdown would reduce the opportunity for sexual encounters and STIs. However I was surprised by the number of new acute infections diagnosed in this short period of time