Gonhorrhea and syphillis were found to be typically more prevalent in people in their 30s.

More people are indulging in risky sexual behaviours during the lockdown, which has led to a spike in acute sexually transmitted infections (STIs), along with increasing the risk of COVID-19. This is the conclusion of a study conducted in two main STI centres in Milan, Italy. Also Read - Sexually transmitted disease: Natural remedies to treat gonorrhea at home

The study revealed that diagnosis of STIs, including gonorrhoea, secondary syphilis and mycoplasma genitalium (MG) has increased despite the lockdown restrictions. Also Read - Sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea surge in older sexually active women

“It was assumed that the lockdown would reduce the opportunity for sexual encounters and STIs. However, I was surprised by the number of new acute infections diagnosed in this short period of time,” IANS quoted Dr Marco Cusini from Policlinico di Milano hospital in Milano as saying. Also Read - Inflammatory bowel disease and other side effects of antibiotics

The research compared the number of confirmed diagnoses of the most common STIs for the period March 15 to April 15 with the same period in 2019.

The results showed that the number of acute bacterial infections increased during the observational period, including secondary syphilis and gonorrhea.

Gonhorrhea and syphillis were found to be typically more prevalent in people in their 30s. This may be because the concentration of COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in the elderly made the younger population feel protected and so less risk-averse, the researchers noted.

The study results were presented at the 29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology virtual conference.

“The findings show the importance of ongoing screening for STIs and the real benefit of having these types of services open and available during these unprecedented times,” the authors wrote.

Gonhorrhea: Causes and symptoms

Gonorrhea is a bacterial infection that is most commonly spread during vaginal, oral or anal sex. Often it affects the urethra, rectum or throat. In females, the infection also occurs in the cervix.

Infected mothers can transmit the infection to their babies during childbirth. In babies, gonorrhea most commonly affects the eyes.

Usually, gonorrhea infection causes no symptoms. However, infection in men may sometimes cause painful urination, pus-like discharge from the tip of the penis and pain or swelling in one testicle.

Gonorrhea infection in women may cause symptoms like:

Increased vaginal discharge

Painful urination

Vaginal bleeding after sexual intercourse

Abdominal or pelvic pain

Syphilis: Causes and symptoms

Syphilis is also a sexually transmitted bacterial infection that spreads from person to person via skin or mucous membrane contact. Syphilis can also be passed from pregnant women to unborn children.

Usually, it starts as a painless sore on the genitals, rectum or mouth. If left without treatment, syphilis can severely damage your heart, brain or other organs that can be fatal.

Syphilis develops in stages. In the first stage, it appears as a small sore, called a chancre, which will heal on its own within three to six weeks. Later, a rash may begin on your trunk and eventually spread to your entire body.

Without treatment, syphilis can lead to complications known as late (tertiary) syphilis that may occur many years after the original infection. This may damage your brain, nerves, eyes, heart, blood vessels, liver, bones and joints.

See a doctor if you experience any unusual discharge, sore or rash in the groin area.