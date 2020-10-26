Human papillomavirus (HPV) is believed to be a major cause of oropharyngeal cancers — cancers of the throat, tonsils and the base of the tongue. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 60% of such type of cancer is related to HPV. It is the most common sexually transmitted virus that can even spread during oral sex. When it is transmitted to the mouth through oral sex, HPV can cause cancers in the mouth and throat, which are sometimes called head and neck cancers. Also Read - Oral sex may contribute to some cases of vaginal condition bacterial vaginosis

Oral sex does not directly cause throat cancer, but it can spread HPV, which triggers changes in the infected cells that may become cancerous later on.

However, an HPV infection may rarely develop into cancer. Our body can clear around 90 percent of HPV infections within 2 years. But smokers may have less ability to clear an HPV infection because smoking damages immune cells in the skin that normally help protect against viral damage.

Oral human papillomavirus (HPV) is a virus that can infect moist membranes. Besides mouth and throat cancers, HPV is known to increase the risk of cervical cancer in women and genital warts.

Studies linking oral sex and throat cancer

A 2007 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that people who have had oral sex with at least six different partners have a significantly higher risk of developing throat cancer. The risk was higher than those who had 26 or more vaginal sex partners.

In another study, the presence of cancer-causing HPV was found to be 14.9 percent in men who smoked tobacco and have had more than five oral sex partners.

A US study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Annals of Oncology also supported the theory that men who perform oral sex on multiple women are at greater risk of developing mouth and throat cancers, especially if they smoke.

The researchers tested 9,425 people aged 20 to 59 for oral human papillomavirus (HPV) and found that 6% of men and 1% of women carried potentially cancer-causing strains of HPV in their mouth. This was more common in smokers and in men with an increased number of oral sex partners.

However, tobacco smoking and drinking alcohol are other major causes of throat cancer. But doctors say oropharyngeal cancers caused by HPV are easier to treat than those caused by smoking and drinking.

Oral sex and STD risk

Many sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), such as genital herpes, Chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and viral hepatitis can be spread through oral sex.

You can reduce the risk of giving or getting an STD during oral sex by using a condom, dental dam or other barrier methods during oral sex.

However, the risk of getting or transmitting HIV from oral sex is very low. Theoretically, there is a possibility of transmission of HIV if an infected man ejaculates in his partner’s mouth during oral sex. Still, the risk is much lower than with anal or vaginal sex with an HIV-positive partner.