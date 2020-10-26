Human papillomavirus (HPV) is believed to be a major cause of oropharyngeal cancers — cancers of the throat tonsils and the base of the tongue. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 60% of such type of cancer is related to HPV. It is the most common sexually transmitted virus that can even spread during oral sex. When it is transmitted to the mouth through oral sex HPV can cause cancers in the mouth and throat which are sometimes called head and neck cancers. Oral sex does not directly cause throat cancer but it can spread