New Cases Of Antibiotic-Resistant Gonorrhoea Identified In England: How To Stay Safe

If not properly treated, STIs can lead to serious long-term health problems.

STIs are on the rise. Follow these simple steps to reduce your risk of gonorrhoea and other STIs.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is reminding people of the importance of protecting themselves against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) as new cases of antibiotic-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae, the bacteria which causes gonorrhoea, have been detected in England.

In the last 2 months, four people in their 20s (two women and two men) living in the UK have been diagnosed with a strain of N. gonorrhoeae with resistance to the antibiotic ceftriaxone. Ceftriaxone resistance is most common in the Asia-Pacific region but is rarely found in the UK that too in people who have visited or who have moved to the UK from this region, UKHSA said in its press release.

"Ceftriaxone is the main antibiotic used to treat gonorrhoea in the UK and being infected with a ceftriaxone resistant strain means that this antibiotic will not easily treat the infection. Follow-up tests are still awaited to see if treatment has been successful in these 3 recent cases," it added.

Although it's too early to say whether this will be the start of a longer-term trend, STIs are on the rise in general, noted Dr Katy Sinka, STI Section Head at UKHSA.

Gonorrhoea: Symptoms and related complications

According to UKHSA, often people infected with gonorrhoea show no symptoms, especially for infections in the throat, vagina or rectum. Typical symptoms of gonorrhoea, when they appear, include:

a thick green or yellow discharge from the vagina or penis

pain when urinating

pain and discomfort in the rectum

lower abdominal pain and bleeding between periods in women

If not properly treated, STIs can lead to serious long-term health problems. In women, untreated gonorrhoea can spread to the reproductive organs and cause pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). This can further lead to long-term pelvic pain, ectopic pregnancy and infertility, the health agency stated.

In men, it can cause a painful infection in the testicles and prostate gland, which may lead to reduced fertility in some cases.

"Adding antibiotic resistance into the mix makes the impact on your life even greater," warned Dr Sinka.

How to reduce your risk of gonorrhoea and other STIs

The expert suggested some simple steps one can take to reduce their risk of gonorrhoea and other STIs. She advised people to -

Use condoms consistently and correctly with all new or casual partners

Test regularly for STIs

If you have any STI-related symptoms such as an unusual discharge, avoid having intercourse until you are tested.

So far, no known connections have been found between the four cases (two from London and other from the Midlands). Investigations are, however, underway.

