If you want to say no to this question then think again because there are chances of getting an STD even without having sex. If you are surprised then let us tell you that you just know half the truth about STDs and its transmission. The virus of different kinds of STDs can be transmitted even without having sex. Here is how:

Having oral sex: People don’t consider oral sex as actual sex as there is no penetration involved. But remember if a person is infected their secretion will be infected with the virus which is potentially harmful. During oral sex, these secretions can pass into the bloodstream if there is a cut, sore or lesion in the mouth area. This is why it is recommended that one should use a condom or wear dental dams during oral sex. Unprotected oral sex can increase one’s chance of getting diseases like herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and other diseases including HIV.

Blood transfusion: This is an ugly reality but at a time probably a few decades back when there was lack of awareness of STDs there was a rise in such cases where the virus was transferred via blood or by using infected needles. It can lead to HIV/AIDS.

Kissing: No, it is not the safe way of expressing love, especially if either of the partners is infected. Open wounds, cuts or lesion can make it easier for the virus to get transmitted. A single kiss can transfer 80 million bacteria, so it should hardly be surprising that you can get an STD from a seemingly innocent make-out session. The types of STDs you can get through kissing are mononucleosis and herpes.

Body contact: It is possible to get an STD through skin-to-skin contact too, especially if there are lesions in the skin. The most common STDs you can get through skin-to-skin contact are trichomonas and sometimes even HPV.

Using infected items: Especially if you are sharing shavers with an infected person, the organisms can get into your blood system as soon as you get a cut. The most common type of STDs that you can get is trichomonas and HIV.