Sex Hormone Treatment At 14, Sex-Change Surgery At 15: New Guideline For Transgenders

Gender Transition Can Start At Age 14

Teenagers of The Unites States can access their right to a sex change process from the age of 15 and sex hormone treatment from age 14.

New guidelines have been issued for the transgender community in the United States by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. The minimum age of a person wanting to go through the sex transition procedure has been lowered from 16 to 14. The association stated that people can now opt for the hormone treatment as early as 14 years and surgeries can be done from the age of 15 or 17. It suggested that it would be unethical to refuse the treatment to people at this age and it could also be harmful. The surgeries and treatments are complicated and will provide best results if done at an early age.

The new guideline also includes a medication therapy called puberty blockers in the very early stages of puberty. For girls, it can start around the age of 8 to 13 and for boys it would be two years later. These medicines are supposed to delay their puberty thus giving them time to make an informed decision about the sex transition process.

Benefits Of Early Sex-Change Procedure

If this gender transition treatment starts at an early age, the teenagers who identify as a trans person have the opportunity to go through adolescence at the same time as other teens who are of the same age. It will also enable them to handle peer influence in a better way and give them an opportunity to live a fulfilling life.

Downsides Of An Early Treatment

There are a lot of health benefits associated with early treatment. However, there is the maturity factor, especially physical as well as emotional maturity. According to experts, not all teenagers know who they identify as at such an early age. However, teenagers of 2022 are much more aware of their gender and the medical option available for them. Chances are, they would make an informed decision and preferably early in their life because of all the social stigmas as well. But many experts say that 15 is too early to take a decision about permanent changes. Here are few downsides -

Teenagers who identify as trans people will have to be sure of what they want, who they are before they make this decision.

There is the second factor of parental consent. Minors would require parental consent before going through the procedure. This becomes another hindrance as parental consent depends on a lot of factors.

Doctors have stated that there will be a careful multidisciplinary assessment to assess the person's psychology, background, identity etc. so that they are sure that the decision he or she is making is the right one. But there are some downsides to this assessment as well.

Adequate counselling is required to be given to these kids, but experts say that this does not happen all the time and some doctors are too quick in conducting the transition procedure.

The downside of the 'puberty blocker' medication is that it could cause some side effects on the child's physical health. Preliminary research shows that it could weaken bones for both girls and boys. For boys, it could affect their sexual function in the future.

Taking into consideration both the upsides and downsides of the gender transition procedure, this survey shows that teenagers who are aware of their gender identity look forward to avail this option as early as possible. Experts also state that teenagers have the cognitive ability to make informed mature decision about this.