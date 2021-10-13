Sex Change Surgeries On The Rise In India; 30-Year-Old Shares Her Story

Sex Change Surgeries On A Rise In India; 30-Year-Old Shares Her Story

Data suggests that this year has seen a significant rise in the number of gender reassignment surgery in India. Here is an account of a Philippine national who got surgery in India.

Gender reassignment surgeries are reportedly on a rise in some parts of the country, according to the data from the social justice department on the number of transgender people who received financial assistance after the surgeries. It was reported that more sex reassignment surgeries in Kerala are performed for the male-to-female transition than for the female-to-male transition.

Data suggests that just 19 transgender people received help in 2018-19, including 11 trans women, but the number of recipients increased to 83 in 2021-22, including 41 trans women. There are 127 trans women and 64 trans males among the 191 transgender people who received support in 2018. After the procedure, the department reimburses trans men between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

It All Starts With Gender Dysphoria; Story Of Becoming Kelsey From Kenneth

Kenneth Glatdula from Dubai, also known as Kelsey, was born a male in the Philippines, but always felt misfit in her body. This condition is fairly common and is called gender dysphoria, where one fails to identify with the gender they were assigned by birth. Contrary to common belief, this is not a mental health problem but a real condition that requires psychiatric, hormonal, and surgical reconstructive solutions. Dr Rajat Gupta from Rosewalk Hospital explains, "Gender dysphoria, when unaddressed, is a source of severe psychosocial distress to such individuals, leading to poor quality of life."

While Kelsey was still transitioning and undergoing hormonal treatment to become a transwoman, she consulted one of the leading plastic, cosmetic and maxillofacial surgical teams in India, Dr Rajat Gupta's team for her reconstructive surgeries.

Gender Affirmation Surgery Helped Kelsey Realize Her Feel More Comfortable In Her Skin

30-year-old Kelsey arrived in New Delhi, India for her in-person consultation with the doctors and they prepared her for her surgery which was scheduled in the coming week. Since Kelsey had desired a feminine looking face and neck and wanted breast augmentation, she required a separate specialized surgical procedure effectively performed by trained professionals.

According to Dr Gupta's team, all these surgeries fall under the spectrum of procedures called gender affirmation surgery. A well-performed gender affirmation surgery requires a specialized group of cosmetic, reconstructive, and maxillofacial surgeons. Using the latest advanced US FDA approved technologies and equipment that make these surgeries safer and more comfortable, enhancing the results.

Some of these technologies include ultrasonic bone surgery, 3D virtual surgical planning, 3D printed models and surgical guides, MicroAire power-assisted liposuction, VASER, etc. The implants and fixation hardware used are of premium quality.

Preoperatively, Ms Kelsey's hormonal therapy was discontinued 2 weeks before her surgery and her face fillers were dissolved to get a more predictable result. She underwent a 3D CT scan of her face on 3rd September for the planning of her facial bony contouring. All other body areas were also examined for assessment.

A Team Of 5 Surgeons Performed The Surgery For 6 Hours

These steps enabled us to establish the final surgical plan for Ms Kelsey, which included the following procedures:

Hairline lowering/scalp advancement Forehead contouring and reconstruction Brow bone contouring Upper eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty Cheek fat grafting Adam's apple reduction Breast augmentation

Consequently, on 9th September 2021, a team of 5 surgeons performed this 6 hours long transformational surgery. With the help of the hospital staff, the patient is recovering well and is pain-free and comfortable. She is ready for her discharge from the hospital and excited to see the results, which will start enhancing in a few more days.

