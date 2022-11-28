Severe Lung Inflammation: 7 Warning Symptoms of Pneumonitis That You Should Know

In the last couple of months, experts have cautioned about several health conditions which are on the rise globally. Some of these conditions have been majorly triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 infection. Therefore knowing more about these health issues, and their symptoms are of utmost importance. Today, in this article, we will talk about a leading lung disease, called Pneumonitis.

What Is Pneumonitis?

Pneumonitis is a condition that occurs when there is inflammation inside the tiny air sacs (alveoli). The condition is primarily caused by irritating substances present in the air. What happens inside the body when the air sacs inside the lungs get inflamed? This is when the body finds it difficult to breathe as the oxygen doesn't get the chance to pass through the alveoli into the bloodstream. There are many contributing factors to this condition and some of them may include - airborne molds to drugs being used during chemotherapy.

Are pneumonia and pneumonitis both the same? Pneumonia is a type of pneumonitis and both of them are marked by a lung infection or inflammation. However, in medical terms, compared to pneumonia, pneumonitis is non-infectious.

Symptoms of Pneumonitis

As we always say, diseases and health conditions come with a set of symptoms that can help the patient understand it and start with the treatment procedure. When pneumonitis is considered, here are some common signs associated with this condition that one should be aware of:

Difficulty breathing Chest discomfort Persistent cough Extreme tiredness or fatigue Loss of appetite Unexplained weight loss Pain in chest

The above-mentioned signs and symptoms can also be accompanied by fever and dry cough. And the condition requires immediate medical intervention, as when left untreated post-diagnosis, pneumonitis can turn into chronic pneumonitis, which can further result in scarring (fibrosis) in the lungs.

Can Pneumonitis Be Cured?

This condition can never be cured completely. However, making certain lifestyle changes can effectively help a patient with this condition keep the symptoms under control. It is important to understand the various remedies that your lungs require in order to stay safe. Some of these may include wearing a mask when you are stepping out in the polluted air, keeping yourself safe from coming in contact with people who are already suffering from this condition, and having good knowledge about the symptoms.

