Vitamin D is essential for many important body functions. Also called sunshine vitamin, it helps the body to absorb calcium and promote bone growth. Vitamin D boosts immunity, keeps skin healthy, stimulates cell growth, and helps create new hair follicles. It may protect you against a range of diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, glucose intolerance, and multiple sclerosis.

The recommended daily intake (RDI) of Vitamin D is around 400–800 IU. If you don't get the recommended amount of vitamin D, you may be at risk of developing a host of health conditions. Lack of Vitamin D in the body has been associated with a host of health problems, including rickets in children and osteoporosis in adults, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, severe asthma in children and cancer.

If you're suffering from severe hair loss, it could be a sign Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to alopecia, also known as spot baldness.

Low vitamin D levels is believed to be a risk factor for developing alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease characterized by severe hair loss from the head and other parts of the body. It can affect both men and women. However, there is not enough research on this to date.

Alopecia areata is also associated with rickets, a disease that causes soft bones in children due to vitamin D deficiency.

One study found that women age between 18 to 45 years who experienced hair loss had low levels of vitamin D.

Here are other signs of vitamin D deficiency

Getting Sick Often: Vitamin D helps keep your immune system strong to fight off infections. Deficiency of this nutrient can increase your risk of illness or infections and make you become sick often.

Fatigue and Tiredness: A large observational study found that women with vitamin D blood levels lower than 20 ng/ml or 21–29 ng/ml were more likely to complain of fatigue than those with blood levels over 30 ng/ml. Vitamin D blood level under 20 ng/ml is considered deficient.

Bone and Back Pain: People with Vitamin D deficiency are more likely to have lower back pain as well as bone pain in their legs, ribs or joints compared to those with blood levels in the normal range, according to studies.

Slow Wound Healing: When your vitamin D levels are too low, your wounds or injury may take longer time to heal. Vitamin D triggers the production of compounds that are crucial for forming new skin. Lack of vitamin D may impair the wound-healing process.