Vitamin D is essential for many important body functions. Also called sunshine vitamin it helps the body to absorb calcium and promote bone growth. Vitamin D boosts immunity keeps skin healthy stimulates cell growth and helps create new hair follicles. It may protect you against a range of diseases and conditions including diabetes hypertension glucose intolerance and multiple sclerosis. The recommended daily intake (RDI) of Vitamin D is around 400–800 IU. If you don’t get the recommended amount of vitamin D you may be at risk of developing a host of health conditions. Lack of Vitamin D in the body