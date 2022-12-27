Severe Gall Bladder Infection Can Damage Your Kidneys Completely: Symptoms To Watch Out For

Dr Sashi Kiran A., Consultant Nephrologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says that the body's kidneys carry out several different tasks. Apart from excreting excess water and metabolic waste products, kidneys play a vital role in maintaining bone health and helping produce haemoglobin.

Is your kidney at risk? Can infection in the gall bladder lead to kidney damage? Dr. Amit Tiwari, Consultant Urology, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram explains.

Do you experience a frequent urge to pee or pain during urination? If yes, there are chances of suffering from a bladder infection. Commonly known as urinary infection, this condition mostly occurs retrograde when bacteria travel upwards from the urethral to reach the bladder mucosa. It also occurs retrogradely when it travels from the bloodstream stream to reach the kidneys. The infection can easily travel upwards from the bladder to the kidneys causing pyelonephritis. That is when the patient starts having a fever with shivers. Since the condition can take a worse turn if not taken care of on time, we reached out to Dr. Amit Tiwari, Consultant Urology, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram to understand how bladder infection leads to kidney damage and what symptoms can one expect.

Pyelonephritis Complications

Apart from that, the infection can cause symptoms like frequent urination, getting up at night to pass urine, urgency, and a burning sensation in urine. As the kidneys are highly vascular organs, bacteria can also easily access the bloodstream and spread throughout the body leading to sepsis. Other complications of pyelonephritis include:

Kidney Scarring

If left untreated the infection can cause permanent damage to the kidneys and lead to chronic kidney disease, and high blood pressure. In the worst cases, it can also lead to kidney failure.

Sepsis

The kidneys filter waste from the blood and return the cleaned blood back to the body. Bacteria can spread throughout the blood circulation as a result of a kidney infection.

Complications in Pregnancy

The possibility of delivering a baby with low birth weight, delivering it early before term ( preterm baby), sepsis, and maternal and fetal morbidity can rise when a kidney infection develops during pregnancy.

Who Are At Higher Risk?

Although there is no fixed pattern of UTI and kidney infections, a few important risk factors include:

Gender

It is seen that women are at a higher risk of infections in comparison to men as they have a shorter urethra than men. Hence the bacteria can easily travel to the bladder. Also, pregnant women have a higher risk of kidney infection

Urinary Tract Blockage

conditions like a kidney stone, narrowed urethra, or an enlarged prostate gland can slow the flow of urine and increases the risk of infections.

Weak Immune System

Medical conditions like diabetes and HIV can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of infections.

Preventive Measures

It is very important to identify the infection when it is confined to the bladder and treat it adequately. With some general modifications in lifestyle, one can also minimize the risk factors. Some of these include:

Remain hydrated: It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day and take plenty of water. The fluid helps in removing bacteria from the body during urination. Don't suppress the urge to urinate: Most people have the tendency to suppress and delay the urge to urinate. This increases the chance of infections growing inside the body. Therefore, one must not delay the urge. Empty the bladder post-sexual intercourse: After intercourse, urinate as quickly as you can to help rid the urethra of bacteria. Cleaning hygiene: It is recommended to always wipe from front to back after urinating or a bowel movement so that the bacteria from the anus does not travel to the urethra. Avoid products in the genital area: It is also advised not to use deodorants or any fragrance soap in the genital area. This can cause irritation and infection.