Severe Gall Bladder Infection Can Damage Your Kidneys Completely: Symptoms To Watch Out For

Do you experience a frequent urge to pee or pain during urination? If yes, there are chances of suffering from a bladder infection. Commonly known as urinary infection, this condition mostly occurs retrograde when bacteria travel upwards from the urethral to reach the bladder mucosa. It also occurs retrogradely when it travels from the bloodstream stream to reach the kidneys. The infection can easily travel upwards from the bladder to the kidneys causing pyelonephritis. That is when the patient starts having a fever with shivers. Since the condition can take a worse turn if not taken care of on time, we reached out to Dr. Amit Tiwari, Consultant Urology, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram to understand how bladder infection leads to kidney damage and what symptoms can one expect.
Apart from that, the infection can cause symptoms like frequent urination, getting up at night to pass urine, urgency, and a burning sensation in urine. As the kidneys are highly vascular organs, bacteria can also easily access the bloodstream and spread throughout the body leading to sepsis. Other complications of pyelonephritis include:
If left untreated the infection can cause permanent damage to the kidneys and lead to chronic kidney disease, and high blood pressure. In the worst cases, it can also lead to kidney failure.
The kidneys filter waste from the blood and return the cleaned blood back to the body. Bacteria can spread throughout the blood circulation as a result of a kidney infection.
The possibility of delivering a baby with low birth weight, delivering it early before term ( preterm baby), sepsis, and maternal and fetal morbidity can rise when a kidney infection develops during pregnancy.
Although there is no fixed pattern of UTI and kidney infections, a few important risk factors include:
It is seen that women are at a higher risk of infections in comparison to men as they have a shorter urethra than men. Hence the bacteria can easily travel to the bladder. Also, pregnant women have a higher risk of kidney infection
conditions like a kidney stone, narrowed urethra, or an enlarged prostate gland can slow the flow of urine and increases the risk of infections.
Medical conditions like diabetes and HIV can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of infections.
It is very important to identify the infection when it is confined to the bladder and treat it adequately. With some general modifications in lifestyle, one can also minimize the risk factors. Some of these include:
