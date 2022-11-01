Post Infection Symptoms Can Haunt Severe COVID-19 Patients For Months: Check Details HERE

The world is slowly going back to normalcy after fighting the deadliest virus attack - COVID-19. The sudden outbreak of this virus was so ferocious that it left millions affected. The virus enters the body through the respiratory tract and attacks the lungs directly, leading to breathing issues, severe cold, and cough symptoms, etc. It can turn fatal for those who are already fighting other conditions and have a weak immune system. But some blessed ones somehow battled the infection and recovered from it successfully. But are they really safe now? What happens to the body which is left devasted by the effects of the deadly COVID virus attack?

Post Infection Symptoms May Haunt You For Months

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), individuals who are severely affected by COVID-19 may be at higher risk of post-infection symptoms. The experts noted that a wide range of physical and psychological symptoms have been reported by COVID-infected patients even after 12 weeks post-recovery. Some of the most prevalent symptoms are:

Extreme fatigue Shortness of breath Depression Chronic headaches, and Dizziness

Addressing the media about the study, the experts from ECDC also stressed that there are still many unknown factors in terms of current and future risks to the population for post-Covid-19 conditions, in the context of increased levels of vaccination and hybrid immunity. Apart from the 5 prevalent post-COVID infection symptoms, let's check what are the other health complications that a COVID survivor may face even after months from recovery.

Post-COVID Complications

The virus can haunt the survivors of the infection for weeks and months, and this has been proven with all the data by the experts. But how will it haunt you? What health complications can a survivor face? Let's take a quick look at some of the post-COVID complications.

Headaches Fatigue Difficulty in concentrating Sleeping problems or insomnia Depression and anxiety

How To Fight Post-COVID Complications?

Although, post-COVID complications are unavoidable in severe infection cases, here are some ways a person can manage these conditions after recovering from it:

Keep a close tab on what your body is trying to tell you through various symptoms. Add immunity-boosting foods to your diet. Avoid performing heavy tasks. Give your body proper rest. Planning is very important. Plan what you're going to do and don't over-exert yourself.

