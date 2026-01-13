Severe Cold Wave Grips North India: Punjab Hits 0°C, Jharkhand 2.3°C — Prepare Yourself For Freezing Weather

A severe cold wave still prevailed in most of the north and eastern India, allowing below-zero weather conditions on the plains, and the India Meteorological Department IMD has issued weather warnings to various states.The temperatures in the northwestern plains were as low as zero on January 12. On January 11, almost -1 degree C was registered on the outskirts of Gurugram, and even at Fatehpur Shekawati, in Rajasthan, it fell to -3.5 degrees C. Punjab and Haryana have been experiencing extreme cold, and Chandigarh had the lowest temperature of 2.8 degrees C on Tuesday in the last nine years.

There were freezing conditions that encompassed Punjab, with Ballowal Saunkhri reaching 0 degrees. On the same note, other cities registered the lowest temperature of 1.5 degrees F and 1.8 degrees F in Hisar and Narnaul, respectively, and Gurugram registered a slight improvement of 3.3 degrees F on Tuesday after the temperatures dropped to 0.6 degrees the previous day. The IMD report indicates that the lowest minimum temperature in the last three years occurred in Delhi, standing at 3 degrees C and in Safdarjung, the temperature stood at 3 degrees C, but this is 4.4 degrees below the seasonal average.

Extreme Cold Wave Hits North India: Prepare Yourself For Freezing Weather

As the North and Eastern Indian states are experiencing a severe cold wave, the temperatures have dropped to almost zero or sometimes below that in several places. Here's how you can prepare yourself in this weather.

Wear Multiple Layers

Layering is one of the best methods of keeping warm. Begin with thermal innerwear then layer it with woolens and then top it with jackets that are insulated. Do not leave out gloves, scarf, and woolen caps to cover your hands, neck and head. Layers are also worn to prevent cold diseases and to trap the body heat.

Keep Your Home Warm

It is important to keep the indoors warm when the weather is cold. Use heaters, electric blankets or hot water bags to be warm. Close all windows and doors so that the cold cannot enter the house and seal all curtains during the night to make the house warm. Heating equipment should be checked frequently to prevent accidents.

Keep Fluids On And Take Warm Foods

Hydration is also necessary even on cold weather. Take warm liquids such as herbal tea, soup and hot water. Nothing should be left out including high-calorie and warm food to keep the energy level and body temperature up. Such foods as porridge, lentils, and vegetables in season can assist body to produce natural heat.

Keep Your Skin Safe

Cold may also dry the skin, making it chapped. Use lip balm and moisturisers on a regular basis. Always use warm socks, gloves and footwear covering your legs. Care of skin and extremities will help to avoid frostbite.

Limit Outdoor Exposure

Do not spend much time outdoors, especially in the early mornings and in late evenings when the temperature is at its lowest. In case you have to go somewhere, dress and wear waterproof shoes.Surveillance of children, the aged, and persons with health conditions because they are more susceptible to cold-related illnesses.

Travel And Vehicle Safety

When you are driving on a day of extreme cold, make sure your car is prepared for winter. In your car, have emergency blankets and warm clothes and also drinking water. Unnecessary travelling during the peak hours of the cold should be avoided.

Overall, you should take note of the initial symptoms of hypothermia like shivering, confusion, and slurred speech and frostbite that may involve fingers, toes and ears. Beware of alcohol, it can decrease body temperature. Stock emergency contacts for any health-related problems that arise due to the cold. With these tips and safety precautions, you will be able to keep yourself and your family members safe during the cold wave that is still happening in North India. Keep warm, stay safe and be ready for cold conditions below zero degrees.