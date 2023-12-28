Severe Cold Wave Grips Delhi: 6 Tips To Protect Your Lungs From Winter Pollution In North India

Combatting Winter Pollution: Tips to maintain indoor air quality during the cold wave in North India. Read on to find out effective tips to keep your lungs healthy and safe.

As winter settles in, bringing with it a noticeable drop in temperatures, concerns are growing over the simultaneous decline in air quality and its potential impact on public health. Recent studies from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona and Oxford University have revealed alarming connections between air pollution and severe health risks, particularly concerning Parkinson's disease and mental health issues.

Air Pollution Health Risks: What Happens To Your Body After Inhaling Polluted Air?

The Barrow Neurological Institute's study unveiled a startling 56 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease linked to exposure to air pollution. This finding raises significant concerns about the implications of deteriorating air quality during the winter months when people tend to spend more time indoors.

Further compounding the issue, Oxford University's study highlighted the vulnerability of children and adolescents to the long-term effects of air pollution on mental health. Exposure to pollutants during critical stages of mental development was found to increase the risk of various mental health problems later in life, including depression, anxiety, dementia, and schizophrenia.

North India Battles Severe Cold Wave: Here's How To Keep Your Lungs Healthy

As winter sets in, people tend to retreat indoors to escape the cold and harsh weather conditions. However, the question arises: are we truly safe from harmful pollutants within the confines of our homes?

Indoor air quality becomes a pressing concern during the colder months as individuals spend more time inside, potentially exposing themselves to pollutants from various sources such as heating systems, cooking appliances, and household cleaning products. Ensuring proper ventilation and employing air purifiers may be crucial in mitigating the risks associated with indoor air pollution. Indoor pollution can be up to 10 times worse than outdoor air pollution.

Senior Design Engineer, Sam Railton says, "By spending more time indoors during the colder months, our day-to-day activities increase the level of indoor pollutants from cooking and cleaning to using personal care products like deodorant."

Fortunately, there are various methods to enhance your air quality exposure. Some of them include:

When cooking with frying oil, make sure to use suitable ventilation, or a purifier or open a window if the outdoor air pollution is suitable but also be careful of letting fresh air in as it could be an entryway for outdoor pollutants. Don't wait for the dust to settle. Dust mites thrive in dark, warm, and humid places where skin cell debris is high, like sofas and beds those spaces in which we spend many hours getting comfy. Everyday activities like using central heating can disturb microscopic dust, resulting in airborne particles that contribute to pollution levels in the home. Regularly vacuuming soft furnishings can help reduce the allergens in your home.

Invest In A Good Air Purifier

One of the most impactful ways to rid the air of various pollutants is by investing in an air purifier. When considering the purchase of an air purifier, evaluate the following technologies and features:

While PM2.5 is the commonly mentioned particle size which is prevalent in India. You would be amazed to know that polluted particles present in the air do not stop at 2.5 microns. As per studies, PM0.1 particles, also known as ultra-fine particles, tend to penetrate the fine sacs in our lungs (also known as alveoli) and may even enter the body's bloodstream easily. This is why using good air purifiers that can capture 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns and achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration is important. These air purifiers also ensure that no air bypasses the filter and blocks any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the machines. To gauge the scale of your needs, measure the approximate length, width, and height of your room, and multiply them together to obtain the amount of coverage you require.

Other Important Tips To Protect Your Lungs From Winter Air Pollution

While we discuss what you can do inside your home to keep your lungs healthy and safe as the cold wave grips North India, here are a few essential tips to protect your body from the complications caused due to the excessive presence of air pollutants in the air:

Eat healthy. Include a lot of green and fresh fruits in your diet. Your diet plays a crucial role. Load up on vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges and grapefruits, and don't forget the lung-loving power of leafy greens. Broccoli, anyone? Practice breathing yoga asanas and exercises to cleanse your lungs daily. Keep your body hydrated to protect your organs from any winter-related health complications. Avoid excessive smoking during the peak hours of the day, and even when your city is reeling under the threat of rising air pollution. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption. Mask up! Don't be shy embrace the humble N95 mask. It's your shield against the microscopic menace. Choose one with a snug fit and prioritize comfort for extended wear.

By making the above-suggested lifestyle changes to your daily routine, you can help your lungs stay happy and healthy.