Severe Cold Wave Grips Delhi: 6 Tips To Protect Your Lungs From Winter Pollution In North India

As winter settles in, bringing with it a noticeable drop in temperatures, concerns are growing over the simultaneous decline in air quality and its potential impact on public health. Recent studies from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona and Oxford University have revealed alarming connections between air pollution and severe health risks, particularly concerning Parkinson's disease and mental health issues.
The Barrow Neurological Institute's study unveiled a startling 56 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease linked to exposure to air pollution. This finding raises significant concerns about the implications of deteriorating air quality during the winter months when people tend to spend more time indoors.
Further compounding the issue, Oxford University's study highlighted the vulnerability of children and adolescents to the long-term effects of air pollution on mental health. Exposure to pollutants during critical stages of mental development was found to increase the risk of various mental health problems later in life, including depression, anxiety, dementia, and schizophrenia.
As winter sets in, people tend to retreat indoors to escape the cold and harsh weather conditions. However, the question arises: are we truly safe from harmful pollutants within the confines of our homes?
Indoor air quality becomes a pressing concern during the colder months as individuals spend more time inside, potentially exposing themselves to pollutants from various sources such as heating systems, cooking appliances, and household cleaning products. Ensuring proper ventilation and employing air purifiers may be crucial in mitigating the risks associated with indoor air pollution. Indoor pollution can be up to 10 times worse than outdoor air pollution.
Senior Design Engineer, Sam Railton says, "By spending more time indoors during the colder months, our day-to-day activities increase the level of indoor pollutants from cooking and cleaning to using personal care products like deodorant."
Fortunately, there are various methods to enhance your air quality exposure. Some of them include:
One of the most impactful ways to rid the air of various pollutants is by investing in an air purifier. When considering the purchase of an air purifier, evaluate the following technologies and features:
While we discuss what you can do inside your home to keep your lungs healthy and safe as the cold wave grips North India, here are a few essential tips to protect your body from the complications caused due to the excessive presence of air pollutants in the air:
By making the above-suggested lifestyle changes to your daily routine, you can help your lungs stay happy and healthy.
