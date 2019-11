It’s common to see people complaining of bloating these days. It could be treated at home or with some medicines, however, the intensity of the problem is something that matters. It could be because of something benign like food allergy or something as severe as cancer. Because the rate of chronic diseases is higher, one needs to be careful. So, you need to check if you are seriously bloated—when the symptom is caused by a medical condition that needs immediate help. The signs attached with serious bloating could indicate towards a threat to health or life in long run. Don’t ignore these.

Weight loss could be a sign of serious bloating

It could be one of the major signs for bloating that you need to look for. If you are losing weight rapidly without having any change in your diet or routine, then you must check with your doctor. Take a note of your weight loss if it’s more than 10 per cent of your total weight. It could be because of a serious underlying situation that might be keeping you full. For instance, substances secreted from tumours can also lead to the feeling of satiation.

Ascites is another sign of bloating

It’s the condition when abnormal amount of fluid gets filled in the lower abdomen. This could also cause bloating whereas the condition could be more serious than that. It happens because of a liver disease or cancer. It rapidly expands waistline and make you look huge. If your bloating exists with jaundice, get yourself check for cancer and liver diseases like hepatitis.

Bleeding—in stool or vaginal

Bleeding in stool or in between periods can all be associated with serious bloating. These symptoms might not be serious or life threatening. Vaginal bleeding could also happen post menopause. However, if you notice any kind of bleeding while being bloated, get it checked. Sometimes there’s a possibility of cancer.

Severe abdominal pain

Abdominal pain during periods may also be accompanied by bloating. However, these are not serious. It may continue to happen for first couple of days of menstruation and subsides after that. But if abdominal pain and bloating occur suddenly with vomiting and nausea, then it could be a sign of bowel obstruction. There could be a tumour pressing on the bowel. Immediate medical intervention is required in order to avoid complications. The pain can be severe as the bowel gets filled beyond the obstructed area. It can also occur in phases, especially when bowel tries to push out the food through obstructed area.

Fever that accompanies bloating

When fever is accompanied with bloating, it could be because of an infection of inflammation. If at all your blood tests during this condition shows increase in the number of white blood cells then there is an immediate need to treat the infection, especially if this infection is resting somewhere around urinary tract or intestine.