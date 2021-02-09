Serotonin is an essential hormone that is responsible for your happiness and emotions. It stabilizes your mood and brings on a feeling of wellbeing and happiness. But this is not all that this hormone does. It also has an impact on your sleep eating behaviour digestion and bone health. It stimulates the brain cells and helps it communicate with other nervous system cells. Any deficiency in this hormone can cause depression and anxiety. On the other hand if you have an excess of this hormone in your body you may suffer from a condition called serotonin syndrome which is the